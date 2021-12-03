Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Frango beer: There is no shortage of beer gimmicks these days, with flavors getting wackier by the week. But we’ll give props to a new mint-flavored beer coming out of Chicago, just in time for the holidays. The brew, called Minted, comes from Illinois brewer Hop Butcher for the World and takes its flavor from mint oil drawn from Frango chocolate mints, which are a Chicago staple. It’s marketed as a Holiday Imperial Stout—and it packs a punch at 10.5% alcohol by volume. As the Chicago Tribune’s Josh Noel put it, “short of a beer made with Lou Malnati’s pizza, Al’s #1 Italian Beef or a tamale from The Tamale Guy, the most Chicago beer imaginable would arguably taste like a Frango mint.” Mission accomplished.
Budweiser: The beer reaped the benefits of the NFT popularity craze when its first collection of non-fungible tokens sold out in under an hour. The “Heritage Collection” of nearly 2,000 one-of-a-kind artsy beer cans retailed for hundreds of dollars each. The King of Beers netted some $984,000 for the endeavor.
Paige Bueckers: Gatorade tapped the 20-year-old women’s basketball star at University of Connecticut as its first-ever college athlete to an endorsement deal. The multi-year pact is allowed as result of new regulations passed this year that allow college stars to profit off their name, image and likeness. Plenty of athletes have inked deals by now, but this one is notable because of Gatorade’s iconic history in sports marketing.