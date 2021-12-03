Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Frango beer: There is no shortage of beer gimmicks these days, with flavors getting wackier by the week. But we’ll give props to a new mint-flavored beer coming out of Chicago, just in time for the holidays. The brew, called Minted, comes from Illinois brewer Hop Butcher for the World and takes its flavor from mint oil drawn from Frango chocolate mints, which are a Chicago staple. It’s marketed as a Holiday Imperial Stout—and it packs a punch at 10.5% alcohol by volume. As the Chicago Tribune’s Josh Noel put it, “short of a beer made with Lou Malnati’s pizza, Al’s #1 Italian Beef or a tamale from The Tamale Guy, the most Chicago beer imaginable would arguably taste like a Frango mint.” Mission accomplished.

Budweiser: The beer reaped the benefits of the NFT popularity craze when its first collection of non-fungible tokens sold out in under an hour. The “Heritage Collection” of nearly 2,000 one-of-a-kind artsy beer cans retailed for hundreds of dollars each. The King of Beers netted some $984,000 for the endeavor.