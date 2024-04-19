Marketing winners and losers of the week

Red Lobster: Bankruptcy could be on the horizon for the seafood restaurant chain, which this week said it was struggling to restructure its debt and considering a Chapter 11 filing. Part of Red Lobster’s extensive losses could be traced back to an “endless shrimp” deal promotion, now a regular menu item, which the chain recently had to increase to $25 from $20 in price, according to People magazine.

H&R Block: In a case of the worst possible timing, the tax filing service faced outages for customers on Monday, mere hours before the April 15 midnight filing deadline. A technical issue impacted some desktop software customers from filing their returns electronically on Monday, H&R Block said.