Marketing winners and losers of the week

WNBA hits a new record thanks to Caitlin Clark and Netflix tops earnings expectations—plus, why it was a bad week for Nike and Walmart
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on April 19, 2024.
How FTC’s new noncompete rules could impact marketing industry

Nike’s new uniforms drew backlash.

Credit: Nike

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

WNBA: The league’s Caitlin Clark era is off to an impressive start after the WNBA Draft drew an average of 2.45 million viewers on ESPN on Monday, shattering the previous record of  601,000 in 2004, per ESPN. But it was not all positive PR—the rising interest in the women’s game is highlighting the major gender pay gap between the NBA and WNBA.

Still, Clark is set to make serious money from endorsement deals as a pro, including from Nike.

Also read: WNBA CMO on Caitlin Clark and the league’s new ads

Crocs: The footwear brand got a leg up with the return of Terence Reilly, its former chief marketing officer who has spent the last four years making Stanley tumblers uber-popular with Gen Z. Reilly is heading back to Crocs as executive VP and president of its struggling Heydude brand of boat shoes, which the company acquired three years ago.

 

Netflix: The streaming giant reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Netflix added 9.33 million subscribers for the quarter, and revenue rose to $9.37 billion, it announced on Thursday afternoon.

Losers

Nike: The sportswear giant came under fire for its new women’s uniforms for Team USA’s track and field team. Athletes complained that the leotards, which have aggressively high leg cutouts, are too skimpy and were designed by “patriarchal forces.” Nike defended the kits as “the most athlete-informed, data-driven and visually unified the company has ever produced.”

Female-led ad agency Joan Creative weighed in:

 

Red Lobster: Bankruptcy could be on the horizon for the seafood restaurant chain, which this week said it was struggling to restructure its debt and considering a Chapter 11 filing. Part of Red Lobster’s extensive losses could be traced back to an “endless shrimp” deal promotion, now a regular menu item, which the chain recently had to increase to $25 from $20 in price, according to People magazine.

 

H&R Block: In a case of the worst possible timing, the tax filing service faced outages for customers on Monday, mere hours before the April 15 midnight filing deadline. A technical issue impacted some desktop software customers from filing their returns electronically on Monday, H&R Block said.

 

Walmart: The retailer issued an apology amid public outcry for selling aT- shirt showing the state of Texas under text that reads, “Where the heck is Uvalde, Texas?” Uvalde was the site of a mass school shooting that took place two years ago; 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Walmart said it had removed the shirt. “Our stores have always been central to the communities they serve, and our store managers have the ability to purchase merchandise that is locally relevant,” the company said in a statement provided to USA Today. “Though well intended, we apologize for any distress this item has caused. The store immediately removed the item once we learned that it was perceived negatively by some customers.”

Quote of the week

“I’ve got a thick skin.”—Ex-MediaLink CEO Michael Kassan, speaking this week at the Possible conference in Miami Beach about his messy breakup with UTA—a split he described as “divorce, Hollywood style.”

 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

2.6%: The share of TV ads in the past three years that included an environmental-led message, according to a new report from System1, a research firm that measures advertising effectiveness. It says the stat shows “the untapped potential for advertisers to address environmental issues.”

 

On the move

Cresta, which provides generative AI, hired Russell Banzon as chief marketing officer. He had been VP of marketing at Gong.

Mod Pizza hired Jennifer Anderson as chief marketing officer. She was most recently CMO at Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

