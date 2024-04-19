Marketing winners and losers of the week

Red Lobster: Bankruptcy could be on the horizon for the seafood restaurant chain, which this week said it was struggling to restructure its debt and considering a Chapter 11 filing. Part of Red Lobster’s extensive losses could be traced back to an “endless shrimp” deal promotion, now a regular menu item, which the chain recently had to increase to $25 from $20 in price, according to People magazine.
H&R Block: In a case of the worst possible timing, the tax filing service faced outages for customers on Monday, mere hours before the April 15 midnight filing deadline. A technical issue impacted some desktop software customers from filing their returns electronically on Monday, H&R Block said.
Walmart: The retailer issued an apology amid public outcry for selling aT- shirt showing the state of Texas under text that reads, “Where the heck is Uvalde, Texas?” Uvalde was the site of a mass school shooting that took place two years ago; 19 students and two teachers were murdered. Walmart said it had removed the shirt. “Our stores have always been central to the communities they serve, and our store managers have the ability to purchase merchandise that is locally relevant,” the company said in a statement provided to USA Today. “Though well intended, we apologize for any distress this item has caused. The store immediately removed the item once we learned that it was perceived negatively by some customers.”