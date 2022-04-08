Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

March Madness TV ratings soar and FootJoy fits Tiger Woods—plus why it was a bad week for Frontier Airlines
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on April 08, 2022.
4 retail lessons from top brands
Credit: Jamie Squire | Getty Images

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

 

March Madness: The showdown of two of the biggest names in college hoops paid of for Turner Sports, which drew an average of 18.1 million viewers for the title tilt between Kansas and North Carolina on Monday across TBS, TNT and truTV, which the Associated Press reported was the most-viewed men’s title game on cable television. All March Madness games on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million viewers, up 13% from last year. Meantime, the women’s final pitting South Carolina vs. UConn on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU on Sunday drew 4.85 million viewers, the biggest number since 2004, according to Sports Media Watch.

FootJoy: Longtime Nike endorser Tiger Woods ditched his swoosh shoes for his Masters comeback this week, opting instead for a pair of FootJoys. Woods, who is coming back from a leg injury suffered in a car accident, explained his footwear choice to reporters: “I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable.”

The decision was not good news for Nike, which issued a statement saying it would “work with him to meet his new needs.” It still sought to capitalize on the return of one of its biggest endorsers via a video about Woods’ journey featuring rapper ScHoolboy Q. Wieden+Kennedy handled the ad.

Craft beer: While the overall U.S. beer market was up by just 1% in volume last year, craft beer grew volumes by 8% as its share of overall volume climbed from 12.2% in 2020 to 13.1%, according to the Brewers Association, a craft beer trade group. Craft’s share of the amount spent on beer was up 21% to 26.8% share, reflecting consumers’ shift back to buying beer while out at places such as bars, or as the industry likes to say, on-premise. In a presentation this week, Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson struck a cautious tone, noting that the recovery will need to continue in 2022, calling this “a make-or-break year” for some scuffling craft brewers.

Losers

Frontier Airlines: The airline’s deal to buy Spirit Airlines appeared to be pushed off the runway this week when JetBlue swooped in with an offer of $3.6 billion. The New York-based JetBlue’s cash offer is 33% more than what Frontier had planned to pay, according to reports, and resulted in a stock decline for Frontier.

Meta: The Facebook owner canceled its annual conference for developers, claiming it needs to prepare more for the metaverse instead. (Wait, renaming the company after the metaverse wasn’t enough?) The F8 event was held virtually last year but was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. A Meta blog post called the cancelation a “pause” and promoted the company’s new business messaging event called Conversations on May 19. “Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage – with other companies, creators and developers like you,” the post read. That’s so Meta.

VaynerSports: The agency co-founded by brothers AJ and Gary Vaynerchuk experienced all kinds of problems this week with an NFT sale of its “VSP”—a VaynerSports Pass meant to grant buyers exclusive ticket giveaways and experiences with athletes. It suffered from buffering windows to mired crypto transactions and failed mints, Ad Age reported on Thursday.

Read more on what went wrong: What brands can learn from VaynerSports’ botched NFT sale

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

64%: Share of consumers who intend to gather with family and friends for Easter this year, up from 42% in 2021, according to a recent survey from Numerator.

Lego aims to 'build' safer metaverse for kids with Epic Games
Erika Wheless
What TikTok’s Giphy library means for brands and creators
Erika Wheless

Quote of the week

“I would encourage people who love marketing and might not be the biggest sports fans, to look at sport as the next frontier to innovate, to do better work and make things stand out that haven’t stood out before.”—New York Mets Chief Marketing Officer Andy Goldberg, during the latest editing of Ad Age’s Marketer’s Brief podcast.

Read more: Behind the New York Mets marketing playbook with its new CMO

On the move

SellersFunding, a fintech company, hired Russell Walraven as its first chief marketing officer. He most recently was VP of marketing at CAN Capital.

Zillow said that Ravi Kandikonda, senior VP of marketing, will now oversee its marketing organization, following the exit of former chief marketing officer Aimee Johnson.

 

