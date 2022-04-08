Marketing winners and losers of the week

Craft beer: While the overall U.S. beer market was up by just 1% in volume last year, craft beer grew volumes by 8% as its share of overall volume climbed from 12.2% in 2020 to 13.1%, according to the Brewers Association, a craft beer trade group. Craft’s share of the amount spent on beer was up 21% to 26.8% share, reflecting consumers’ shift back to buying beer while out at places such as bars, or as the industry likes to say, on-premise. In a presentation this week, Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson struck a cautious tone, noting that the recovery will need to continue in 2022, calling this “a make-or-break year” for some scuffling craft brewers.

Losers

Frontier Airlines: The airline’s deal to buy Spirit Airlines appeared to be pushed off the runway this week when JetBlue swooped in with an offer of $3.6 billion. The New York-based JetBlue’s cash offer is 33% more than what Frontier had planned to pay, according to reports, and resulted in a stock decline for Frontier.

Meta: The Facebook owner canceled its annual conference for developers, claiming it needs to prepare more for the metaverse instead. (Wait, renaming the company after the metaverse wasn’t enough?) The F8 event was held virtually last year but was also canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. A Meta blog post called the cancelation a “pause” and promoted the company’s new business messaging event called Conversations on May 19. “Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage – with other companies, creators and developers like you,” the post read. That’s so Meta.

VaynerSports: The agency co-founded by brothers AJ and Gary Vaynerchuk experienced all kinds of problems this week with an NFT sale of its “VSP”—a VaynerSports Pass meant to grant buyers exclusive ticket giveaways and experiences with athletes. It suffered from buffering windows to mired crypto transactions and failed mints, Ad Age reported on Thursday.

