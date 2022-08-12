Marketing winners and losers of the week

Winners
Nike: The sportswear giant debuted its first global maternity training program, which is meant to help women continue to exercise and train throughout their pregnancies. Called Nike (Move) Like a Mother, the program is available via an app. Nike has come under fire in recent years for its treatment of its own pregnant athletes. Three years ago, Olympian Allyson Felix publicized how the brand disrespected her during her pregnancy; Nike subsequently rolled out a maternity policy for its sponsored athletes.
Voodoo Ranger: No, Voodoo Ranger IPA is not building a beer theme park in Napa Valley. And sure, the stunt seemed fake from the start. But the prank from the New Belgium-owned beer did draw plenty of media attention, which we suppose can be considered a win (barely) for a craft beer brand without a huge marketing budget. Of course, not everyone was amused. The San Francisco Chronicle called the whole thing a "cruel and mean-spirited, designed to portray Napa residents as snobby NIMBYs," reports sfgate.com, summarizing some of the criticism. DCX Growth Accelerator is the agency behind the stunt.