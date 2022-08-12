Marketing winners and losers of the week

Winners

Nike: The sportswear giant debuted its first global maternity training program, which is meant to help women continue to exercise and train throughout their pregnancies. Called Nike (Move) Like a Mother, the program is available via an app. Nike has come under fire in recent years for its treatment of its own pregnant athletes. Three years ago, Olympian Allyson Felix publicized how the brand disrespected her during her pregnancy; Nike subsequently rolled out a maternity policy for its sponsored athletes.