Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers:

Capri Sun: The Kraft Heinz brand recalled more than 5,000 cases of the drink because it may be contaminated with cleaning solution. That is not the kind of news the child-geared brand wants during back-to-school season.

Elon Musk: Making jokes about buying other companies is probably not a good idea for Musk as he remains embroiled in a legal dispute over his attempt to back out of theTwitter acquisition. But the billionaire just can’t seem to help himself. During a political tweet thread this week, Musk suggested he would buy the Manchester United soccer franchise. He later conceded that “this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”