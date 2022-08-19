Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Hershey scores with Macklemore TikTok and Reese Witherspoon’s media company is rolling—plus, why Jon Stewart has Arby’s on his mind again
By E.J. Schultz. Published on August 19, 2022.
Credit: Hershey's Chocolate World via TikTok

This week’s winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Reese Witherspoon: Move over Ryan Reynolds, Witherspoon is the newest celeb-turned-ad savant. The actress's media company, Hello Sunshine, is behind two new campaigns for major brands released this week. 

Buick announced it expanded its relationship with Hello Sunshine to include creative work, brand collaboration opportunities and continuation of the Reese’s Book Club in-vehicle app that “seamlessly provides Buick drivers with access to a selection of audiobooks and podcasts chosen for Reese’s Book Club,” according to an announcement. Witherspoon voices a new Buick ad that illustrates future vehicle concepts. “We are very excited to continue our work with Hello Sunshine, a company that shares our vision of empowering and celebrating women,” Molly Peck, VP for Buick and GMC Marketing, said in a statement.

For the General Mills yogurt brand Oui by Yoplait, Hello Sunshine created a video series that encourages women to “say yes to themselves and engage in acts of intention.” It features Eve Rodsky, author of “Find Your Unicorn Space.”

Hershey: The candy maker this week nimbly responded to a TikTok by Macklemore that showed the rapper trying to scooter inside Hershey’s Chocolate World to buy candy to give to fans before a concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He documents a run-in with security guards who asked him to keep his scooter outside. He tells them the “head honcho” named “Todd” said he could bring it in, but they don’t buy it. Hershey had some fun in a response video, uncovering the real “Todd.” While the whole episode comes off as a bit staged, it drew plenty of attention for Hershey, with its response netting more than 200,000 views, plus coverage in national media. Below, both videos.

@macklemore I almost got kicked out of my own show at Hershey Park 😂🛴 #maniac ♬ MANIAC (feat. Windser) - Macklemore
@hersheyschocolateworld

Hey @macklemore! We found Todd and he has a message for you. Who wants Macklemore to finally meet the real Todd??

♬ original sound - hersheyschocolateworld

Drive-thrus: Remote working is not the only thing that is poised to outlast the pandemic. Drive-thru restaurants also appear future-proof. Orders at drive-thrus surged 20% from February 2020 to the same month in 2022, according to a study from NPD Group cited by Bloomberg News, which points to chains such as Sweetgreen and Shake Shack that are getting in on the drive-thru craze.

Losers: 

Capri Sun: The Kraft Heinz brand recalled more than 5,000 cases of the drink because it may be contaminated with cleaning solution. That is not the kind of news the child-geared brand wants during back-to-school season.

Elon Musk: Making jokes about buying other companies is probably not a good idea for Musk as he remains embroiled in a legal dispute over his attempt to back out of theTwitter acquisition. But the billionaire just can’t seem to help himself. During a political tweet thread this week, Musk suggested he would buy the Manchester United soccer franchise. He later conceded that “this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.”

Kohl’s: The retailer blamed inflation for sagging sales, which led it to cut its full-year earnings guidance. But not everyone is buying the excuse. “The company has lost the plot in terms of merchandising and range planning and appears to be taking a seemingly random approach to buying,” Neil Saunders, an analyst at consulting company GlobalData Plc., told Bloomberg. Adding insult to injury, CNN published a story this week headlined “Kohl's has an inventory mess on its hands.”

Quote of the week


“I’m an innovator and I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas.”—Kanye West, responding to critics of how his Yeezy line in Gap is being displayed in what has been described on social media as trash bags. 

But, those are not trash bags, apparently.

!

Tweet of the week

Essential context: 

Number of the week

41%: Share of U.S. consumers who say they prefer shopping online because they enjoy the experience as of June, which is down from 50% in March, according to Morning Consult’s latest State of Retail & E-Commerce report. “Online shoppers are reporting fewer delayed orders, but as consumers begin deferring discretionary purchases because of inflation, shopping for fun isn’t what it used to be,” the report states. 


On the Move

SH Hotels & Resorts, a self-described sustainable hotel brand management company whose brands include Hotels, Treehouse Hotels and Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, hired Toni Stoeckl as chief marketing officer.  He previously worked at Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International.

 

In this article:

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

