Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Reese Witherspoon: Move over Ryan Reynolds, Witherspoon is the newest celeb-turned-ad savant. The actress's media company, Hello Sunshine, is behind two new campaigns for major brands released this week.
Buick announced it expanded its relationship with Hello Sunshine to include creative work, brand collaboration opportunities and continuation of the Reese’s Book Club in-vehicle app that “seamlessly provides Buick drivers with access to a selection of audiobooks and podcasts chosen for Reese’s Book Club,” according to an announcement. Witherspoon voices a new Buick ad that illustrates future vehicle concepts. “We are very excited to continue our work with Hello Sunshine, a company that shares our vision of empowering and celebrating women,” Molly Peck, VP for Buick and GMC Marketing, said in a statement.