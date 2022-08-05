Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Spirit Halloween: The retail king of Halloween will expand its reach into film this spooky season. During its annual flagship store opening in Egg Harbor, New Jersey, last weekend, Spirit Halloween debuted the trailer for its upcoming foray into entertainment, creatively titled “Spirit Halloween: The Movie.” Starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook, the movie follows a group of young troublemakers that sneak into one of the holiday retailer’s stores, where its stock of terrifying props and costumes come to life. “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” will haunt VOD on Oct. 11, 2022.