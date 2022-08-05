Marketing winners and losers of the week

Walmart: The big-box retailer came out on top in a recent report about private label brands from market research firm Numerator. Walmart owns four of the top five private label brands, including Great Value, which is purchased by 73% of U.S. consumers; Equate, purchased by 51%; Marketside, purchased by 44% and Freshness Guaranteed, purchased by 40% according to Numerator. The fifth brand is Dollar Tree, which 33% of U.S. consumers bought. Walmart also was in the news this week for a series of job cuts—the retailer is planning to lay off about 200 corporate workers in merchandising and technology, though it may make hires in e-commerce, health and wellness, ad sales and supply chain.

Vienna: Austria's capital city topped an annual list of the best places to live in the world from Condé Nast Traveler. The honor is due to perfect scores in categories such as the arts, culture and education. Vienna, which has an opera scene and beautiful gardens, also has a cost of living that is lower than many of its European rivals, a difference that could come in handy amid record U.S. inflation. Cool–or, as they say in Austrian: Krass!