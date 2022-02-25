LeBron James’ son Bronny has an underwear deal—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Planet Fitness: The health club chain is winning with Gen Z. People born between 1997 and 2012 were the fastest-growing demographic group for memberships, CNBC reported this week. Momentum started when Gen Zers “flocked to its fitness centers last year as school activities and sports leagues were temporarily paused,” CNBC reported, citing comments from CEO Chris Rondeau.
Bronny James: LeBron James’ son is showing the marketing instincts of his dad at an early age. The high school hooper signed a deal that will result in his own collection with underwear brand PSD. He will work with the brand’s design team on apparel sold this spring at outlets including Champs, Hibbett Sports, Snipes and online at psdunderwear.com. His pappa tweeted his approval.