LeBron James’ son Bronny has an underwear deal—and other marketing winners (and losers) of the week

Losers

L’Oreal Paris: The brand is the target of a federal lawsuit filed earlier this week claiming it misleads consumers into believing the products are made in Paris, when they’re really made in Arkansas. The complaint said the lead plaintiff “relied on the prominently placed ‘Paris’ label on the front of the package and did not notice or read the fine print” disclosing products were made in the U.S. or Canada. Should this force a name change to, say, L’Oreal North Little Rock, it probably would hurt sales. But it seems unlikely. Next thing you know, we’ll learn that Anastasia Beverly Hills products really aren’t made in Beverly Hills (actually, they’re made in China, Germany, etc.). A L’Oreal spokeswoman didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Estee Lauder: The cosmetics maker suspended a top executive, John Demsey, in response to an Instagram post he made that contained a racial slur. Bloomberg News has more.

CNN: Here’s one way to piss off an advertiser: Run a lighthearted spot adjacent to war coverage. That is the unforced error CNN made this week when it ran a picture-in-picture Applebee’s ad during coverage of Russia’s Ukraine invasion. Applebee’s reacted by pausing its ad buys on the news network.

Tweet of the week