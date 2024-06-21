Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing News & Strategy

‘Inside Out 2’ wins at the box office and Sabrina Carpenter makes a big announcement—plus why it was a bad week for Adobe and Nationwide
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on June 21, 2024.
“Inside Out 2” is the sequel of the season.

Credit: Pixar

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

“Inside Out 2”Here’s some “Anxiety” relief for movie execs. “Inside Out 2,” the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 emotional film, was another smash hit, with one paper claiming the new animated feature broke “Hollywood’s box office curse.” The Disney/Pixar movie hit a box office record on Tuesday, grossing $29.1 million in the U.S., the most of any animated film for that day of the week, according to Deadline. By comparison, “Incredibles 2,” the previous record holder released six years ago, grossed $27 million on its first Tuesday. In its fifth day of release, “Inside Out 2” has made $205.7 million at the box office and is the second-highest-grossing film so far this year, following “Dune: Part Two.” Recognizing the value in a movie that appeals to all ages, brands are getting in on the action. Airbnb offers a stay at “Inside Out 2 Headquarters” as part of its new Icons program.

 

McDonald’s: The Mets-Grimace winning streak finally ended Wednesday night—but the fast feeder and MLB team were lovin’ it while it lasted. The ball club won seven straight games after the purple mascot threw out the ceremonial pitch on June 12, leading superstitious sports fans to link the streak to Grimace. The Mets and McDonald’s capitalized on the buzz on social media. Read more about how it all came together.

Sabrina Carpenter: The singer announced a new tour, “The Short n’ Sweet Tour,” which will include 29 dates in North America beginning in late September. In support of Carpenter’s sixth studio album, the tour will start in Columbus, Ohio. The announcement made Carpenter the top trending topic on X on Thursday afternoon, with 76,400 mentions before 1 p.m. ET.

 

 

Losers

Adobe: The software giant attracted the ire of the Federal Trade Commission this week. In a federal court complaint, the FTC alleges Adobe and two of its executives hid early termination fees for its “annual paid monthly” subscription plan and also made it overly difficult to cancel the plan once it was in effect. “Americans are tired of companies hiding the ball during subscription signup and then putting up roadblocks when they try to cancel,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement, adding that the FTC plans to continue to uncover such business practices. 

Nationwide: The insurer was not on the side of the 100,000 pets with insurance policies it dropped this week. Known for its “Nationwide is on your side” jingle, the marketer angered thousands of customers when it abruptly canceled coverage for some pets, citing inflation in veterinary care costs as a reason. Several pet owners complained that their aging animals, many with preexisting conditions, can’t receive insurance coverage elsewhere.

Fisker: The electric vehicle startup filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week amid mounting financial losses. The company experienced quality issues and struggled to find a partnership with a major automaker, as reported by Automotive News.

 

Quote of the week

“We believe that this is going to have such a shift culturally and economically, almost more than AI if you think about all the surrounding effects.” —Donna Murphy, global CEO, Havas Creative and Health Networks, on the impact of Ozempic and other drugs used for weight loss.

Read more: Havas to help brands with Ozempic and weight loss marketing strategies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

$253: Average ticket price for this weekend’s WNBA game between Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever and Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky, a 187% increase over the average for a Sky game.

On the move

Saucony named Joy Allen-Altimare global chief marketing officer. She was formerly chief revenue officer, North America at Havas Media Network.

 

 

