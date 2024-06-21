Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
“Inside Out 2”: Here’s some “Anxiety” relief for movie execs. “Inside Out 2,” the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 emotional film, was another smash hit, with one paper claiming the new animated feature broke “Hollywood’s box office curse.” The Disney/Pixar movie hit a box office record on Tuesday, grossing $29.1 million in the U.S., the most of any animated film for that day of the week, according to Deadline. By comparison, “Incredibles 2,” the previous record holder released six years ago, grossed $27 million on its first Tuesday. In its fifth day of release, “Inside Out 2” has made $205.7 million at the box office and is the second-highest-grossing film so far this year, following “Dune: Part Two.” Recognizing the value in a movie that appeals to all ages, brands are getting in on the action. Airbnb offers a stay at “Inside Out 2 Headquarters” as part of its new Icons program.