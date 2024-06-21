Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Adobe : The software giant attracted the ire of the Federal Trade Commission this week. In a federal court complaint, the FTC alleges Adobe and two of its executives hid early termination fees for its “annual paid monthly” subscription plan and also made it overly difficult to cancel the plan once it was in effect. “Americans are tired of companies hiding the ball during subscription signup and then putting up roadblocks when they try to cancel,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement, adding that the FTC plans to continue to uncover such business practices.