Marketing winners and losers of the week

On the move
Nordstrom promoted Deniz Anders to senior VP and chief marketing officer. She had been VP of marketing. The department store also hired Nina Barjesteh as president of Nordstrom Product Group. She most recently was senior VP of product development and design at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Mars Wrigley this week said Gülen Bengi would succeed Cathryn Sleight on Oct. 3 as the candy maker's global chief growth officer. Sleight has held that role since 2020, and is “taking a step back from full-time work” after more than 30 years in marketing; Bengi is a CPG marketing vet (Danone, Kimberly-Clark) whose most recent role was executive VP, hair care, at Unilever.
Etsy named Kruti Patel Goyal chief executive of Depop, its fashion resale marketplace, effective Sept. 12. She had been chief product officer at Etsy. In addition, Etsy promoted Nick Daniel to chief product officer from VP of product management.
Tinuiti, the performance marketing firm, named Shaun Brown its first-ever executive VP of commerce. He had been leading the North American commerce practice and Atlanta office at Momentum Worldwide.
MSCI, which provides tools for the investment industry, hired Cristina Bondolowski as chief marketing officer. She had been global marketing head, print and pan-HP sustainability impact at HP.
Podium, a payments platform, appointed Pauline Reader chief marketing officer. She was formerly senior VP of marketing at Stitch Fix.
Tractor Supply Co. named Kimberley Gardiner chief marketing officer. She had been senior VP and CMO at Volkswagen of America.