Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Skittles faces consumer lawsuit over ingredients and Sesame Place takes heat for alleged racist actions of a theme park performer—plus why it was a good week for PepsiCo and the New Jersey Devils
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on July 22, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Credit: Skittles

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

New Jersey Devils: The NHL franchise announced it will continue its “Buy Black” program, which lends marketing help to local Black-owned businesses. It includes some valuable real estate—helmets worn by Devils players, where the team will palace logos of local Black-owned businesses for every road game this upcoming season.

PepsiCo: The drinks and snacks giant announced it has closed on a $1.25 billion, 10-year “green bond,” with proceeds going to sustainability efforts. Programs include investing in so-called regenerative agriculture, such as training suppliers on how to reduce fertilizer use. Money will also be used to make packaging more environmentally friendly, with recycled, compostable and reusable materials.

Pizza Pizza: The Candian pizza chain—not the Little Caesars tagline— is offering a “fixed-rate pizza,” giving consumers the opportunity to lock in an XL four-topping pizza at $16.99 for up to a year, with no price increases. Sure, it’s a stunt. But as brands struggle to deal with raising inflation, this is at least a creative solution.

Brands on the rise

A look at up-and-coming brands disrupting their categories
Click here

Losers

Skittles: The candy brand made by Mars was sued this week by a customer claiming the tiny colored rounds contain toxins. Specifically, in her California lawsuit, the shopper said Skittles contain too much titanium dioxide–the ingredient used to create the so-called “rainbow” of colors the brand has often used in its marketing. Mars said its ingredients comply with FDA standards, in a statement. “Taste the toxins,” anyone?

Sesame Place: The theme park came under fire this week for racist behavior when the Rosita character at its Pennsylvania outpost appeared to purposely ignore two young Black girls vying for her attention with outstretched arms. In a video posted by a parkgoer, Rosita greets and high-fives other customers on both sides of the girls, but walks right by the pair while shaking her head. After the video went viral, other Sesame Place visitors voiced concerns about similar experiences. Sesame Place issued two statements, alleging the performer did not see the girls, and later said it would run inclusivity training for employees.

Walgreens: The drugstore chain faced boycotts for the second time this year when an employee at a Wisconsin store refused to sell a customer condoms, citing religious beliefs. In a statement, Walgreens said employees can deny transactions due to religion, though it requires “the employee to refer the transaction to another employee or manager on duty who will complete the customer’s transaction.” There was backlash against Walgreens in February when the retailer resumed political spending to the Republicans who refuted President Joe Biden’s presidency. Both instances led to the #BoycottWalgreens movement.

More from Ad Age
Canned cocktails are the drink of the summer—behind the surge and marketing fueling it
Jon Springer
How Netflix turned a simple billboard into a social media star
Ann-Christine Diaz
How Champs Sports is using college athletes to plug new gender equity campaign
Maia Vines

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

20 million: Number of players Topgolf Entertainment Group draws annually, according to the brand. 

Hear more about TopGolf on the Marketer's Brief podcast.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

Quote of the week

“There is a larger market of brands that haven’t done anything in this space. And when we speak with them, we tell them don’t worry about the word NFT. It’s just technology. It doesn’t mean anything, and in a few years no one’s going to be saying it.” –Matt Smolin, CEO of Hang, an NFT loyalty and rewards program, on how brands can build a better system for customers

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

On the move

Nordstrom promoted Deniz Anders to senior VP and chief marketing officer. She had been VP of marketing. The department store also hired Nina Barjesteh as president of Nordstrom Product Group. She most recently was senior VP of product development and design at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Mars Wrigley this week said Gülen Bengi would succeed Cathryn Sleight on Oct. 3 as the candy maker's global chief growth officer. Sleight has held that role since 2020, and is “taking a step back from full-time work” after more than 30 years in marketing; Bengi is a CPG marketing vet (Danone, Kimberly-Clark) whose most recent role was executive VP, hair care, at Unilever.

Etsy named Kruti Patel Goyal chief executive of Depop, its fashion resale marketplace, effective  Sept. 12. She had been chief product officer at Etsy. In addition, Etsy promoted Nick Daniel to chief product officer from VP of product management.

Tinuiti, the performance marketing firm, named Shaun Brown its first-ever executive VP of commerce. He had been leading the North American commerce practice and Atlanta office at Momentum Worldwide. 

MSCI, which provides tools for the investment industry, hired Cristina Bondolowski as chief marketing officer. She had been global marketing head, print and pan-HP sustainability impact at HP.

Podium, a payments platform, appointed Pauline Reader chief marketing officer. She was formerly senior VP of marketing at Stitch Fix.

Tractor Supply Co. named Kimberley Gardiner chief marketing officer. She had been senior VP and CMO at Volkswagen of America.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Gap makes bigger bet on Kanye's Yeezy by adding it to stores

Gap makes bigger bet on Kanye's Yeezy by adding it to stores
How Champs Sports is using college athletes to plug new gender equity campaign

How Champs Sports is using college athletes to plug new gender equity campaign
Amazon to buy primary-care firm One Medical in $3.9 billion all-cash deal

Amazon to buy primary-care firm One Medical in $3.9 billion all-cash deal
How Netflix turned a simple billboard into a social media star

How Netflix turned a simple billboard into a social media star
Canned cocktails are the drink of the summer—behind the surge and marketing fueling it

Canned cocktails are the drink of the summer—behind the surge and marketing fueling it