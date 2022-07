McDonald's: The world's largest restaurant company reported a stellar second quarter this week, including a 9.7% rise in same-store sales compared to the year-earlier period. The chain credited value meal items and higher prices as helping to grow sales as customers face higher prices elsewhere.

Etsy: The online craft marketplace topped analyst expectations with second-quarter earnings Wednesday. Revenue, at $585 million, grew 10% from the year-earlier period and the company added 6 million new buyers. “The results are particularly solid given that the overall market is slowing, and consumers are becoming more careful about spending,” wrote Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a research note, adding that Etsy’s business model remains relevant and recent acquisitions such as Depop, a peer-to-peer e-commerce company, will help contribute to future growth. “We remain positive about Etsy and its trajectory,” Saunders concluded.