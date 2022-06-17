Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Band-Aid: The Johnson & Johnson-owned brand tops Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Brands 2022” report for the U.S., which is based on consumer research and surveys. “Band-Aid’s value for price helps it earn and keep trust among U.S. consumers, even if its price point is slightly higher than that of generic brand competitors,” according to the report. The remaining list, in order: Lysol, Clorox, UPS, CVS, Visa, Cheerios, The Weather Channel, Colgate and The Home Depot.
Applebee’s: The dining chain took home one of the most coveted marketing awards of the year—the Grand Effie—for its “Fancy Like” campaign that starred pop country singer Walker Hayes and went viral on TikTok. The Grand Effie recognizes the most effective marketing campaign in the past year. “It was clear that the team was following the lead of culture versus trying to create it, which made it feel organic and authentic,” said Kate Charles, chief strategy officer and managing partner at Oberland and 2022 Effie US Grand judge.