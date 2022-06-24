Marketing winners and losers of the week

HelloFresh: Advertising watchdog group Truth in Advertising filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against the meal kit company. TINA said that HelloFresh engages in deceptive advertising, in violation of the Restore Online Shoppers Confidence Act and FTC law, by promoting “free” meals and taking consumer credit card information but then repeatedly charging without explicitly specifying terms or details upfront. “The company employs dissuasion and diversion tactics so that consumers encounter unnecessary difficulty when trying to cancel their HelloFresh subscriptions,” wrote TINA in its letter to the FTC, adding that HelloFresh “also uses deceptive social media influencer advertisements that fail to adequately disclose the influencers’ material connections to the company.” HelloFresh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daily Harvest: The health-based food delivery brand was forced to recall a lentil and leek crumble dish after many consumers took to social media to voice food poisoning complaints. When the company posted on Instagram urging followers to click through for an “important message,” customers cried foul again. “Why not include the important message in the caption? Is your social media aesthetic more important than consumers' health?" one person said, according to NPR.