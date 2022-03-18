Nestle draws heat for stance on Russia—and other marketing losers (and winners) of the week

Number of the week

4.16%: the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage for the week ended March 17, up from 3.85% a week prior and the highest since May of 2019, according to a report in Yahoo Finance.

Quote of the week

“That’s a good way to lose all your money in the metaverse.If you bought Times Square in a metaverse where people don’t show up to see it, you’re fucked.”—Mark Cuban, speaking on a SXSW panel about his thoughts on the metaverse.

On the move

Macy’s hired Emily Erusha-Hilleque as senior VP of private brands. She was formerly a design director of ready-to-wear, young contemporary private label and design partnerships at Target Corp.

National Research Group, a global insights and strategy firm in entertainment, hired Grady Miller as CMO. He had been head of consumer insights at Apple TV+.

Room & Board tapped Emily McGarvey as its first director of sustainability. She was most recently director of corporate social responsibility at Target.

Fashion brand Good American hired Jamaal Layne as its first chief marketing officer. He had been executive VP, global brand and North America marketing at Calvin Klein. Hear more about Good American when CEO Emma Grede speaks at Ad Age Next: Retail on April 5. Buy your ticket here.

Mavrck, an influencer marketing platform, added marketing vet and the former CMO of Dunkin’ Tony Weisman to its board of directors.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.