Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
New Balance: When it comes to big endorsement deals with NBA stars, New Balance is an underdog to Nike, Adidas and Under Armour. But the brand made a splash this week signing Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. “New Balance is a brand that’s investing in me not just as a player but as an individual. I wanted to partner with a company that is equally passionate about supporting my interests beyond the court,” LaVine said in a statement.
Wendy’s: The fast-food chain drew the most earned media converge among March Madness sponsors during the tournament’s first two rounds, according to PR agency MikeWorldWide, which studied news coverage, excluding press releases. Wendy’s, whose marketing included ads starring NBA legend Reggie Miller and a collaboration with "Rick and Morty” in Las Vegas, earned 16% share of voice among sponsors, followed by AT&T (14%), according to the PR shop.