Marketing winners and losers of the week

Quote of the week

“The luxury consumer is reactive to trends, so I think the physical and the digital will intertwine and there will be buying on both sides.” —Thomas Harvey, VP of design at Perry Ellis International, on how the metaverse will affect high-end fashion.

Numbers of the week

37: Number of off-price Backstage shops Macy’s will open within its department stores in the next three months. The chain has made the inclusion of such discount shop-in-shops, which number near 300, a key part of its retail strategy.

12.61: The average number of product placement in a movie, according to a new study from Sortlist, a firm that specializes in connecting clients to marketing services suppliers. The study found that the 2001 film “Josie and the Pussycats” took the product placement crown with 109 individual brand placements.

On the move

Foot Locker tapped Samantha Lomow as president of global brands. She had been president of branded entertainment at Hasbro Inc.

Tunda, an esports company, hired Danny Lopez as director of marketing and content. He was the director of marketing and brand for Guild Esports.

Sustainable Brands, which consults on environmental brand strategies, appointed Samuel Monnie as VP of content strategy, a newly created role. Monnie had been a marketing consultant at Flock Associates.

