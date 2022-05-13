Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Carvana makes big cuts and crypto is in a tailspin—plus why it was a big week for Disney, Naomi Osaka and Tom Brady
By E.J. Schultz and Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 13, 2022.
Instacart CEO courts investors, skeptical grocers ahead of IPO
Credit: Carvana

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Disney: The Mouse House topped expectations this week with a set of stellar earnings that showed gains in both its Disney+ streaming service and its theme parks business. The second quarter saw a 33% rise over the year-earlier period in global Disney+ subscribers to 137.7 million. The report was in contrast to rival Netflix, which reported declines. Disney’s parks are rebounding with $1.8 billion in profit during the quarter following a loss last year.

Naomi Osaka: “I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional.” That is how the tennis star in an email to Sportico described her move to break from Endeavor-owned IMG and form her own sports agency, which will be called Evolve.​​ The publication said the move marks the first time a female athlete at a high level will “take full control of her business endeavors and attempt to build an agency.”

Tom Brady: Not only is the Tampa Bay quarterback racking up endorsement deals, but he will soon be a broadcasting star—if he ever retires. Fox Sports inked him to a deal worth a reported $375 million over 10 years to become the network’s top NFL analyst whenever he finally hangs up his helmet. This is not only good news for Brady’s bank account but also for the brands he backs, including his very own TB12 lifestyle brand, because it ensures he will stay in the limelight for years to come.

Losers

Peloton: The beleaguered fitness brand reported quarterly results that were worse than analysts expected. Revenue for the fiscal third quarter was $964.3 million; Wall Street analysts expected $971.6 million. The company lost $757.1 million in the period. A day before its earnings report, Peloton rolled out its first brand tagline, “Motivation that Moves You.”

Read more: Peloton debuts first tagline

Carvana: Less than four months ago, Carvana spent big bucks on its first Super Bowl ad, called "We'll Drive You Happy." But now, things are not so pleasant at the online used-car dealer after it announced plans this week to lay off 2,500 employees, or about 12% of its workforce. 

More context from Automotive News: “Digital retail companies that received a long period of boosted sales and elevated customer interest during the COVID-19 pandemic are now seeing some cooldown, and it’s reflecting in their earnings.” To make things worse, Carvana employees on Twitter and Reddit are complaining about getting little or no notice about the cuts.

Crypto investors: Amid recession worries, many investors are dumping riskier investments—and that appears to include cryptocurrency. The frenzied selloff of crypto continued this week following last week’s plunge in the price of bitcoin, which now appears to be in free fall. In addition, a recent financial filing from Coinbase Global noted that its investors might not be protected should a bankruptcy occur. 

The company wrote: “Because custodially held crypto assets may be considered to be the property of a bankruptcy estate, in the event of a bankruptcy, the crypto assets we hold in custody on behalf of our customers could be subject to bankruptcy proceedings and such customers could be treated as our general unsecured creditors.” As pointed out in the Wall Street Journal, this is very different from traditional brokerages, which have customers whose assets are protected for them in bankruptcy proceedings. 

Snap Inc. names W+K vet Colleen DeCourcy chief creative officer
Ann-Christine Diaz
TikTok positions itself as a complement to TV advertising
Erika Wheless

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

37%: Share of consumers who have changed travel plans due to high gas prices. It includes the 11% of consumers who have canceled plans altogether, according to Numerator.

Quote of the week

“While Take Two's chapter is ending, we are committed to continuing the work of protecting the planet and contributing to climate solutions by giving food waste a second chance through upcycling.”–statement from Take Two, the barley milk brand which grew out Anheuser-Busch InBev’s ZX Ventures fund but said this week it was shutting down operations following AB InBev’s decision to suspend its funding.

On the move

Pet brand Bark hired Cindy Gustafson as chief marketing officer. She was most recently global CMO of WW International.

JC Penney tapped John Aylward as CMO, effective June 6. Aylward was most recently CMO of Care, a nonprofit focused on ending poverty, a position he held for five years. Prior to that, he worked at retailers such as Gap, DSW and Starbucks.

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

