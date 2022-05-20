Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

U.S. Soccer: The gender gap between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams has finally been closed as result of a new collective bargaining agreement. “World Cup Prize money will be pooled between the men's and women’s teams and split equally among all players — a first in the soccer federation world,” according to a description by NBC News.

NHL: Viewership surged during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The league reports that games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS averaged 768,000 viewers, up 58% from last season on NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network.

Celsius: The hot-selling energy drink is still on fire. The brand surpassed Rocstar as the No. 4 energy drink in the four weeks ending April 17, according to coverage of its recent earnings report from Beer Business Daily.

Read more: How celsius energy drink is challenging Monster and Red Bull—and winning

Losers

Grubhub: There really is no such thing as a free lunch. Grubhub had promised New Yorkers a complimentary midday meal up to $15 this week, but appeared to underestimate the huge demand such an offering would create. As a result, the food delivery service’s website crashed for many and was rife with glitches for others.

Read more: Grubhub's lunch promotion causes chaos