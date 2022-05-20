Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Grubhub’s free meals fail and Wells Fargo faces more criticism—plus why it was a good week for soccer and hockey
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 20, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Credit: Bloomberg LP

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

U.S. Soccer: The gender gap between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams has finally been closed as result of a new collective bargaining agreement. “World Cup Prize money will be pooled between the men's and women’s teams and split equally among all players — a first in the soccer federation world,” according to a description by NBC News.

NHL: Viewership surged during the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The league reports that games on  ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and TBS averaged 768,000 viewers, up 58% from last season on NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network.

Celsius: The hot-selling energy drink is still on fire. The brand surpassed Rocstar as the No. 4 energy drink in the four weeks ending April 17, according to coverage of its recent earnings report from Beer Business Daily.

Read more: How celsius energy drink is challenging Monster and Red Bull—and winning

Losers

Grubhub: There really is no such thing as a free lunch. Grubhub had promised New Yorkers a complimentary midday meal up to $15 this week, but appeared to underestimate the huge demand such an offering would create. As a result, the food delivery service’s website crashed for many and was rife with glitches for others.

Read more: Grubhub's lunch promotion causes chaos

Wells Fargo: The bank came under fire this week for sham diverse-centric hiring practices, according to the New York Times. For example, Wells Fargo employees would interview women or people of color, per the bank’s diversity pledges, for a position, but that post had already been given to another candidate. Consumers were not shocked by the allegations, following years in which Wells Fargo has faced controversy, most recently for remarks CEO Charles Scharf made about a dearth of Black talent two years ago.

Tucker Carlson: He is arguably the biggest star of Fox News, but also apparently not a winner with ad buyers. The controversial cable news host made what Hollywood Reporter described as a “blink-and-you’d-miss it cameo” during the “One Fox” upfront presentation this week. It was so brief that the publication originally missed it. It ran the following correction on its coverage of the event: “This article originally stated that Tucker Carlson ‘went completely ignored’ in the presentation. An email from a Fox News spokesperson clarified that his face did appear for a moment.”

More from Ad Age
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Ad Age Staff
Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block
Ann-Christine Diaz
Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up
Elizabeth Napolitano

Tweet of the week

Quote of the week

​​”Our core customer is Gen Z. What is fascinating about them is that they’re really not shopping for brands to tell them how to look or who to be. What they really want is a resource where they can go and find anything they need to self-express.” –Winne Park, CEO of Forever 21, speaking on a recent episode of Ad Age Remotely.

Number of the week

52%: Year-over-year decline in Target’s first quarter profit, to $1 billion, as higher costs push the popular retailer’s earnings back down to earth.

On the move

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group hired Roseann Cacciola as executive VP of ad sales for AMG Global Syndication. She most recently was senior VP and general sales manager of advertising sales for WarnerMedia/Warner Bros. Domestic Television.

Baby brand Carter’s tapped actress Hilary Duff as its first chief mom officer, a role that includes duties as creative director and parenting consultant for the actress. It continues the trend of brands seeking attention by giving titles to celebrities.

Snipes, a sneaker retailer, appointed Rich Foster chief marketing officer. He had been VP of marketing at Epic Records.

 

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block

Apple’s new iPhone privacy ad shows your data on the auction block
Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up

Cheez-It uses hip-hop to age cheese—yes, really, and science backs it up
McDonald's selling Russia business to existing licensee

McDonald's selling Russia business to existing licensee
Kohl’s CMO to exit as retailer pursues sale

Kohl’s CMO to exit as retailer pursues sale
Grubhub’s 'free' lunch promotion causes chaos in New York

Grubhub’s 'free' lunch promotion causes chaos in New York
Target plummets most since 1987 as inflation hurts margins

Target plummets most since 1987 as inflation hurts margins
How a DTC hair color brand builds on its pandemic boom—behind Madison Reed's rise

How a DTC hair color brand builds on its pandemic boom—behind Madison Reed's rise