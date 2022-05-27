Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Price is Right: CBS recently took “The Price is Right” on the road for a 50th-anniversary nationwide tour, and plenty of people came on down. The tour rolled into eight cities—Nashville, St. Louis, Cleveland, New York City—with a branded bus that included the Big Wheel and classic games like Plinko. CBS touts it as a major success, saying the tour drew 2,700 people, and generated 2.4 million media impressions, equaling $4.6 million ad value.

Seventh Generation: The Unilever-owned brand that specializes in sustainable cleaning products topped this year’s “2022 Purpose Power Index” compiled by agency StrawberryFrog and data platform Dynata. The list, which measures the perception of brand purpose by both consumers and employees, also cited Pfizer, Google and Toyota, three brands that had never before been included.