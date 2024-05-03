Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Grillo’s Pickles goes viral for its new jar and Amazon sees profit triple—plus, why it was a bad week for Starbucks and Peloton
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 03, 2024.
DTC marketing news and trends—tracking the industry ups and downs

Grillo's has a new jar for its pickles.

Credit: Grillo's pickles

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Grillo's Pickles: The Boston-based pickle purveyor recently unveiled new packaging that prevents spillage—and fans are here for it. A TikTok video showcasing old jars versus new has gone viral, amassing 2.1 million views. The popularity prompted consumers to also weigh in on X, one going so far as to call the news “a big win for Grillo’s pickle lovers every where.”

Popflex: After Taylor Swift wore its pirouette skort, Popflex, the activewear brand founded by fitness influencer Cassey Ho, went viral. The $60 skort immediately sold out in lavender, the color Swift was first seen sporting, and all 12 other shades sold out by the next day, prompting Ho to open up preorders for the first time in Popflex’s eight-year history. The brand’s Instagram account has attracted more than 31,000 new followers in the last two weeks.

Amazon: The tech giant reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analyst expectations, prompting a stock price surge this week. Amazon generated $143.3 billion in revenue for the quarter, a 13% rise over the year-earlier period. Its profit of $10.4 billion was triple that of a year ago. The company also reported a whopping 24% increase in sales in its advertising unit, to $11.8 billion.

Losers

Starbucks: The coffee giant is reeling after posting results for the quarter ending March 31 that revealed its first sales decline since late 2020. It also cut its guidance for the third straight quarter, prompting new scrutiny of CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who began his tenure in March 2023, replacing Howard Schultz. “Laxman Narasimhan’s honeymoon phase is over,” is how Bloomberg put it. And Narasimhan’s attempt to explain the disappointing results during an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer did not go so well.

Peloton: The company said CEO Barry McCarthy, who has been leading the beleaguered fitness brand for the past two years, was stepping down from his role. As Peloton searches for a new CEO, Board Chair Karen Boone and Director Chris Bruzzo will serve as interim co-CEOs. In addition, Peloton said it will lay off 400 workers, or 15% of its staff, to reduce expenses. The news came one day after Peloton announced a first-of-its-kind deal with Hyatt that rewards loyalty points to the hotel’s customers for Peloton workouts.

Youthforia: The clean cosmetics brand came under fire this week for releasing a new shade of foundation that Black influencers likened to black face paint. The new hue, “600,” debuted following criticism that the brand, which sells at Ulta Beauty, did not have enough inclusive products to serve a diverse range of customers. In a TikTok post that has received 2.1 million likes, Black influencer Golloria George reviewed Youthforia’s new foundation alongside actual face paint, calling the former “tar in a bottle.”

 

@golloria

the darkest shade of the youthforia date night foundation.

♬ original sound - golloria

Quote of the week

“It used to be all-humans-all-the-time was the way to say this company cares about you and develop that connection and that relationship—now it’s the other way around … [companies want to] give you all the tools, all the channels in all the places, and you choose—like choose your own adventure customer service.”—Julianne Hudson, managing director, strategy and insights, at VML. 

Social post of the week

 

Number of the week

82%: Percentage of shoppers who cannot properly identify a brand’s celebrity or influencer founder, according to the recently released Influencer & Celebrity Impact on Shopping Behavior report from market research firm Numerator.

 

On the move

Coldwell Banker Real Estate hired Brandon Newman as VP of marketing. He had been head of marketing at Aston Martin for the North American, Latin American and Canadian regions.

Catalina Crunch announced Sam Martin as chief revenue and marketing officer. He was most recently chief revenue and marketing officer at Yasso Inc., a frozen Greek yogurt brand.

Hanna Andersson hired Grace Wong as chief brand officer. She had been VP of global marketing for the Beats by Dre brand at Apple. 

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

