Marketing winners and losers of the week

Peloton: The company said CEO Barry McCarthy, who has been leading the beleaguered fitness brand for the past two years, was stepping down from his role. As Peloton searches for a new CEO, Board Chair Karen Boone and Director Chris Bruzzo will serve as interim co-CEOs. In addition, Peloton said it will lay off 400 workers, or 15% of its staff, to reduce expenses. The news came one day after Peloton announced a first-of-its-kind deal with Hyatt that rewards loyalty points to the hotel’s customers for Peloton workouts.

