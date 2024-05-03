Marketing winners and losers of the week

Peloton: The company said CEO Barry McCarthy, who has been leading the beleaguered fitness brand for the past two years, was stepping down from his role. As Peloton searches for a new CEO, Board Chair Karen Boone and Director Chris Bruzzo will serve as interim co-CEOs. In addition, Peloton said it will lay off 400 workers, or 15% of its staff, to reduce expenses. The news came one day after Peloton announced a first-of-its-kind deal with Hyatt that rewards loyalty points to the hotel’s customers for Peloton workouts.
Read more: Hyatt will reward Peloton usage with loyalty points
Youthforia: The clean cosmetics brand came under fire this week for releasing a new shade of foundation that Black influencers likened to black face paint. The new hue, “600,” debuted following criticism that the brand, which sells at Ulta Beauty, did not have enough inclusive products to serve a diverse range of customers. In a TikTok post that has received 2.1 million likes, Black influencer Golloria George reviewed Youthforia’s new foundation alongside actual face paint, calling the former “tar in a bottle.”