Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Lipsticks are back and CVS raised its forecast—plus the decline of Cameo
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on May 06, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mother’s Day marketing complicated by Roe v. Wade and rising 'opt-out' movement
Credit: iStock

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Lipstick brands: After a dip during the pandemic, when face masks caused consumers to focus on eye makeup, lip cosmetics are back. Lip makeup is currently the fastest-growing category in cosmetics, according to market research firm NPD Group, which reported sales revenue up 48% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the year-earlier period. Indeed, a recent ranking of the top makeup tutorials on YouTube from Tajmeeli, a cosmetic procedure resource for Arabic speakers, found that a “red lips” video was the second-most viewed, raking in more than 108 million viewers.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

CVS Health: The drugstore giant continued its pandemic-era momentum with another set of strong earnings results. For the quarter ended March 31, CVS reported a 11% rise in revenue to $76.8 billion and a $2.3 billions profit, exceeding analyst expectations. The retailer also raised its forecast for the year as it adds health services to stores and capitalizes on a busy cold and flu season.

TikTok advertisers: At its NewFronts presentation, the social media giant introduced a new “premium” tier of advertising for the top 4% of its videos. Calling the tier Pulse, TikTok reserved the offering for its biggest spenders.

Read more: Inside TikTok's new premium ad tier

More from Ad Age
How Starbucks will use NFTs to drive consumer loyalty
Jon Springer
WPP will offer metaverse training with Epic Games
Erika Wheless
Tech giants turn to creators to steal TV advertisers
Erika Wheless

Losers

Whole Foods: The grocery chain owned by Amazon is closing six of its more than 500 locations. The closures, which were announced following Amazon’s report of a first-quarter loss, will be in locations such as the Chicago area, Alabama, California and Massachusetts. Amazon also recently said it was shuttering its physical bookstores and mall kiosks.

Register for Ad Age's 40 Under 40 awards.

Ulta Beauty: The retailer was in hot water this week for an email with an inappropriate subject line. Ulta sent a message to customers inviting them to “hang with Kate Spade,” in a promotion for a new fragrance from the brand. Sent on May 1, the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ulta’s email used word choice that appeared to reference the death of Spade, who hung herself four years ago. The retailer issued an apology in response to consumer outrage.

Read more: Ultra Beauty under fire for Kate Spade email

Cameo: The celebrity video company proved just how fickle fortunes can be when it announced it was laying off 25% of staff. Five-year-old Cameo was a hit during the pandemic, when consumers stuck at home invested in its messaging service for friends and loved ones they could not be with physically. Yet the Chicago-based startup has recently seen demand slip, particularly ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, normally a big holiday for the business.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week

$24 million: the amount donated by BodyArmor and its founder Mike Repole to Mama & Mambacita Foundation, the single largest donation Kobe Bryant’s foundation has received.

Quote of the week

“Vuori is not as well-known, but people in the business community, and people with higher income, have seen it—they’re paying attention and it's growing a lot.” –Cristina Fernández, managing director and senior research analyst at Telsey Advisory Group, on why challenger brand Vuori is on the rise.

On the move

Target promoted Cara Sylvester to chief guest experience officer, a position that oversees all of marketing, digital and technology. She retains her executive VP title but her title as CMO is now incorporated into her new role.

Dickies tapped Sarah Crockett as global chief marketing officer. She was CMO at Backcountry.

SmartRent Inc., a provider of smart home and smart building services, hired Robyn Young as CMO, a newly created position. She was formerly CMO at Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing for Bud Light and a 43-year veteran of Anheuser-Busch, announced his retirement at the end of the year. The brewer promoted Daniel Blake, currently VP marketing, Budweiser and value, to the role of marketing group VP, mainstream, effective June 1. His duties will include the Bud Light brand family.  Anheuser-Busch also confirmed the departure last month of Azania Andrews, who had most recently served as VP of Connections. Spencer Gordon, previously VP of in-house agency draftLine and digital, was named VP, Connections and draftLine.

 

 

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mother’s Day marketing complicated by Roe v. Wade and rising 'opt-out' movement

Mother’s Day marketing complicated by Roe v. Wade and rising 'opt-out' movement

Elon Musk secures $7.1 billion in Twitter financing

Elon Musk secures $7.1 billion in Twitter financing
Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings

Coors Light erects ‘Chillboards’ to deflect heat off buildings
Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age multicultural marketing event is Monday

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age multicultural marketing event is Monday
How Starbucks will use NFTs to drive consumer loyalty

How Starbucks will use NFTs to drive consumer loyalty
The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now

The top 5 metaverse activations you need to know about right now
Roe v. Wade—brands and agencies react to Supreme Court draft

Roe v. Wade—brands and agencies react to Supreme Court draft
Mike Tyson poised to grow ‘Mike Bites’ cannabis brand that recalls ear-biting incident

Mike Tyson poised to grow ‘Mike Bites’ cannabis brand that recalls ear-biting incident