Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Lipstick brands: After a dip during the pandemic, when face masks caused consumers to focus on eye makeup, lip cosmetics are back. Lip makeup is currently the fastest-growing category in cosmetics, according to market research firm NPD Group, which reported sales revenue up 48% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the year-earlier period. Indeed, a recent ranking of the top makeup tutorials on YouTube from Tajmeeli, a cosmetic procedure resource for Arabic speakers, found that a “red lips” video was the second-most viewed, raking in more than 108 million viewers.
CVS Health: The drugstore giant continued its pandemic-era momentum with another set of strong earnings results. For the quarter ended March 31, CVS reported a 11% rise in revenue to $76.8 billion and a $2.3 billions profit, exceeding analyst expectations. The retailer also raised its forecast for the year as it adds health services to stores and capitalizes on a busy cold and flu season.
TikTok advertisers: At its NewFronts presentation, the social media giant introduced a new “premium” tier of advertising for the top 4% of its videos. Calling the tier Pulse, TikTok reserved the offering for its biggest spenders.