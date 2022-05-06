Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Whole Foods: The grocery chain owned by Amazon is closing six of its more than 500 locations. The closures, which were announced following Amazon’s report of a first-quarter loss, will be in locations such as the Chicago area, Alabama, California and Massachusetts. Amazon also recently said it was shuttering its physical bookstores and mall kiosks.

Ulta Beauty: The retailer was in hot water this week for an email with an inappropriate subject line. Ulta sent a message to customers inviting them to “hang with Kate Spade,” in a promotion for a new fragrance from the brand. Sent on May 1, the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ulta’s email used word choice that appeared to reference the death of Spade, who hung herself four years ago. The retailer issued an apology in response to consumer outrage.

Cameo: The celebrity video company proved just how fickle fortunes can be when it announced it was laying off 25% of staff. Five-year-old Cameo was a hit during the pandemic, when consumers stuck at home invested in its messaging service for friends and loved ones they could not be with physically. Yet the Chicago-based startup has recently seen demand slip, particularly ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, normally a big holiday for the business.

Tweet of the week