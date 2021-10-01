Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Pepsi: With the Super Bowl in Los Angeles—the entertainment capital of America—the pressure was on the NFL and halftime show sponsor Pepsi to lure a big-name act. The soda brand and league more than met that standard with this week’s announcement that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will headline the show. Playing a key role was Roc Nation, which curated the show as part of its role as NFL advisor.

Flashback: Eminem’s most famous connection to the Super Bowl is as the star of the award-winning “Born of Fire” ad from Chrysler in 2011, which introduced America to the “Imported from Detroit” tagline.

Popeyes: The chicken chain won the Grand Effie for, you guessed it, its #ChickenWars” campaign that came from GSD&M with support from Alison Brod Marketing and Communications. The effort started with the simple “Y’all Good?” tweet. The business results were more than good: It led to $87 million worth of media along with 13% same-store sales growth and $1 billion system-wide sales the year after it launched, according to the Effie Awards, which recognize ad effectiveness.