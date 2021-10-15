Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.
Winners
Publicis Groupe: Powered by account wins and strength from its Epsilon unit, the holding company reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 11.2%, beating analyst expectations.
eBay: The brand is among the resale marketers benefiting from the supply chain crisis, as consumers look elsewhere for goods that are out of stock or delayed at traditional retailers.
L.A. Lakers: The NBA franchise has the highest online engagement among all teams, according to Helixa, a data-driven audience intelligence platform. The team accounts for more than 16% of the NBA’s total online fan base, followed by the Bulls and Warriors at 6% each.