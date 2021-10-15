Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Publicis and eBay soar, Domino’s falls, Amazon under scrutiny—plus, Terry Bradshaw’s creepy Fox Sports moment
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 15, 2021.
Animal Planet-themed kids meals coming to Burger King
This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Publicis Groupe: Powered by account wins and strength from its Epsilon unit, the holding company reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 11.2%, beating analyst expectations.

eBay: The brand is among the resale marketers benefiting from the supply chain crisis, as consumers look elsewhere for goods that are out of stock or delayed at traditional retailers.

L.A. Lakers: The NBA franchise has the highest online engagement among all teams, according to Helixa, a data-driven audience intelligence platform. The team accounts for more than 16% of the NBA’s total online fan base, followed by the Bulls and Warriors at 6% each.

Moyo Adeolu
FTC warns advertisers and agencies about fake endorsements
Ethan Jakob Craft

Losers

Domino’s: The No. 1 pizza chain posted its first decline in quarterly U.S. same-store sales since the first quarter of 2011. The 1.9% drop in the third quarter of 2021 followed a particularly stellar quarter a year earlier, when people were doing lots of ordering in. The third-quarter 2020 jump of 17.5% was the strongest rise during an extended streak of quarterly same-store sales gains, as Restaurant Business reported. Domino’s blamed some of the decline on staffing issues, Bloomberg noted.

Fox Sports: Former quarterback and NFL studio analyst Terry Bradshaw produced a cringeworthy moment during “Thursday Night Football” while commenting on the appearance of his colleague, Erin Andrews. Awful Announcing has the details.

Amazon: The company was the subject of a damning report this week from Reuters, which unearthed internal documents showing it “ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India.” Amazon denied the allegations.

Number of the week

$725 million: The value of LeBron James’ entertainment company, according to the valuation made this week in a deal that saw a group of investors take a stake in the firm, including Nike, Epic Games and Fenway Sports Group. The L.A. Times has more.

Tweet of the week

Quote of the week

“With everything going around Facebook, not just one, but many people asked why we are involved [in the pitch]”—a high-ranking agency executive on the social media network’s agency review.

On the move

T. Rowe Price hired Theresa McLaughlin as head of global marketing. She most recently was global chief marketing officer at State Street Corp.

Oura, a wearable health tracker brand, tapped Karina Kogan as its first CMO. Most recently, Kogan was senior VP and global head of product marketing at Peloton, a role she has served in since last year.

Papa John’s promoted Max Wetzel to executive VP and chief commercial officer, adding North America restaurant operations, technology and insights to role. Wetzel joined Papa John’s in November 2019 as chief commercial and marketing officer, overseeing marketing, menu innovation, customer experience and a transformation office. He was previously VP of consumer brands and chief transformation officer at PPG Industries.

Contributing: Jessica Wohl, Adrianne Pasquarelli

 

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

