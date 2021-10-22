Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Agency holding companies: It hasn’t been the easiest 18 months for the agency industry, which has struggled with client cutbacks and employee turnover during the pandemic. But positive financial signs emerged as Omnicom and Interpublic both reported healthy third-quarter revenue gains this week, following similarly good news from Publicis last week. The pressure is now on WPP, which reports next week.

Zumbrota Ford: The small-town Minnesota auto dealership took a risk by handing the advertising reins to writers of HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver." But the gambit paid off. The show offered to write a script for any dealer for free, but only if they agreed to do the ad before seeing it. It was part of a skit the show did on multiple dealerships using a single advertising company for TV scripts. The script for Zumbrota was unique, to say the least—the narrative was about a failing marriage. But it was so unusual that people noticed, and sales leads came pouring in. See the full story from Automotive News here and watch the ad. You won’t regret it.

Disney: The media conglomerate’s move to secure NHL TV rights starting this season looks like a good call, at least for now. Disney this week said it has already sold out its hockey ad inventory on ESPN up until the playoffs.

Losers

Snapchat: The app is the latest victim of Apple’s data restrictions. While reporting earnings this week, Snap executives cited the iOS software updates as a factor that made it harder for advertisers to measure campaigns. The company’s third-quarter revenue expectations did not meet Wall Street expectations, prompting a stock slide.

VF Corp.: The owner of Vans sneakers and Supreme streetwear reported disappointing earnings. It cited supply chain woes, which has become a popular refrain this earnings season.

Christmas ads: It turns out consumers really don’t want to see your holiday ads for at least another month. A new Ad Age-Harris Poll finds 68% of U.S. adults agree that festive marketing should not begin until at least Turkey Day.

Number of the week

29: The percentage increase in seasonal candy sales during the second half of 2021 to date versus the same period of 2020, according to Numerator.

Tweet of the week