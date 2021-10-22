Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Ad agency holding companies surprise to the upside and a Ford dealer gets an ad assist from John Oliver—plus, why “Sesame Street” is like your high school love
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health
20211022_car_ad_john_olliver_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: HBO

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

Agency holding companies: It hasn’t been the easiest 18 months for the agency industry, which has struggled with client cutbacks and employee turnover during the pandemic. But positive financial signs emerged as Omnicom and Interpublic both reported healthy third-quarter revenue gains this week, following similarly good news from Publicis last week. The pressure is now on WPP, which reports next week.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

Zumbrota Ford: The small-town Minnesota auto dealership took a risk by handing the advertising reins to writers of HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver." But the gambit paid off. The show offered to write a script for any dealer for free, but only if they agreed to do the ad before seeing it. It was part of a skit the show did on multiple dealerships using a single advertising company for TV scripts. The script for Zumbrota was unique, to say the least—the narrative was about a failing marriage. But it was so unusual that people noticed, and sales leads came pouring in. See the full story from Automotive News here and watch the ad. You won’t regret it.

Disney: The media conglomerate’s move to secure NHL TV rights starting this season looks like a good call, at least for now. Disney this week said it has already sold out its hockey ad inventory on ESPN up until the playoffs.

Losers

Snapchat: The app is the latest victim of Apple’s data restrictions. While reporting earnings this week, Snap executives cited the iOS software updates as a factor that made it harder for advertisers to measure campaigns. The company’s third-quarter revenue expectations did not meet Wall Street expectations, prompting a stock slide.

VF Corp.: The owner of Vans sneakers and Supreme streetwear reported disappointing earnings. It cited supply chain woes, which has become a popular refrain this earnings season.

Christmas ads: It turns out consumers really don’t want to see your holiday ads for at least another month. A new Ad Age-Harris Poll finds 68% of U.S. adults agree that festive marketing should not begin until at least Turkey Day.

Number of the week

29: The percentage increase in seasonal candy sales during the second half of 2021 to date versus the same period of 2020, according to Numerator.

Tweet of the week

More from Ad Age
The biggest trends in TV advertising revealed: Datacenter Weekly
How mental health brands are marketing amid COVID burnout
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Quote of the week

“The research insights show that people think about Sesame like their high school love. They want to reminisce about them, they want to see photographs, they want to talk about them, but only the people who have their children in the demo are really interacting with them on a daily basis.”—Samantha Maltin, executive VP and chief marketing officer at Sesame Workshop. Hear more from her on this week’s “Marketer’s Brief” podcast.

On the move

Eqonex Ltd., a digital assets financial firm, hired Adam Dance as head of strategy and product marketing. He was formerly CEO of IG Dubai. The company also hired Kristen Kaus as communications director; she was most recently a senior consultant at Forefront Communications.

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health

How yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions is using breathwork coach Alex Elle to promote mental health
VF sales stumble in blow to Vans sneaker owner

VF sales stumble in blow to Vans sneaker owner
Beyond Meat cuts its third-quarter revenue forecast

Beyond Meat cuts its third-quarter revenue forecast

How mental health brands are marketing amid COVID burnout

How mental health brands are marketing amid COVID burnout
Consumers may already be tired of holiday marketing, poll shows

Consumers may already be tired of holiday marketing, poll shows
Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company

Paloma Azulay, chief brand officer of Burger King parent Restaurant Brands, exits company
Screen-MAIN_i.png

Ford dealer ad written by HBO's ‘Last Week Tonight' goes viral
Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds

Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds