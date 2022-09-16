Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Biden gives Cadillac some love and Telfar’s Fashion Week pop-up is a hit—plus why it was a bad week for Gap, Chick-fil-A and the Washington Commanders
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on September 16, 2022.
Zoom launches global campaign by 72andSunny to go beyond the video grid

President Joe Biden at the Detroit Auto Show

Credit: [email protected]

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

TelfarThe popular luxury fashion brand boosted by Beyoncé took over a Rainbow discount store in Brooklyn as part of a New York Fashion Week pop-up shop. Shoppers were told first come, first serve and they took that advice to heart. Lines snaked around the block.

Read more: How Telfar is shaking up its industry

Cadillac: Here is an endorsement roughly half the country will love and the other half will hate—President Biden gave plenty of love to General Motors brands during a stop this week at the Detroit Auto Show. He tossed some love Cadillac’s way via a collaboration with TikToker @itsdanielmac.com (13 million-plus followers), known for the “What do you do for a living?” videos. 

@itsdanielmac What Joe Biden Does For A Living 🇺🇸#joebiden #president #cadillac #cars ♬ original sound - DANIEL MAC

But the visit was not flawless. Biden, a longtime Corvette owner, sat in the newest model of the sportscar. His official Twitter account tweeted about it. One problem—the tweet referenced electric vehicles, but the Corvette he was in is gas-powered, an inconsistency that did not go unnoticed on social media.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

Simply Spiked: Moslon Coors’ collaboration with Coca-Cola for an alcoholic version of its lemonade brand is off to a good start. “Simply Spiked Lemonade is the biggest innovation launch we’ve had in the last five years, and it just keeps growing,” Josh McDonald, the brewer’s senior marketing manager for above premium flavor and FMBs, said in a corporate blog post, which noted the brand has sold more than 1 million cases since its May launch.

Losers

Gap: The long-struggling retailer was dealt a major “blow,” as one retail analyst put it, when Kanye West announced Thursday that he was terminating his Yeezy deal with Gap. The relationship had grown increasingly contentious in recent weeks, with West, who is known as Ye, publicly complaining about Gap on social media. West argued that Gap did not release Yeezy apparel and open stores as agreed upon. Analysts called the termination an embarrassment for Gap.

Chick-fil-A: The fast food chain came under fire for using the phrase “your community” when addressing consumer questions on social media about when spicy chicken nuggets might return to the menu. “Wym by ‘your community,’” tweeted one Black person in response to an interaction the brand had on Twitter, as reported by the New York Post. “The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a spokesperson told NBC’s “TODAY” in a statement. “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

Washington Commanders: The Washington D.C. NFL team fumbled when fans spotted official team trucks selling branded Commanders mugs emblazoned with the state of Washington. The mugs included the W logo for the newly named team in front of an outline of the state, not the district. The items were quickly removed after their discovery.

Quote of the week

“My guess is that we’ll have to sue about another 20 or 30 corporations and then the market will correct itself.” –Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Entertainment Studios, on encouraging big advertisers to invest more in Black-owned media.

Tweet of the week

Number of the week 

37: Percentage of American consumers who say they feel less rested this year than last year, which may indicate a rise in coffee and energy drink consumption, according to market research firm Numerator.


On the move

Vans hired Marissa Pardini as chief product and merchandising officer, a newly created position effective Dec. 1. She had been VP and general manager of the Americas region at The North Face.

Orangetheory Fitness appointed Kelly Lohr as chief marketing officer. She was most recently chief growth officer at Freshly.

Watch and accessories maker Fossil Group Inc. named Lisa Marie Pillette senior VP and CMO. She was most recently CMO at Casper. 

