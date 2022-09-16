Marketing winners and losers of the week

Chick-fil-A: The fast food chain came under fire for using the phrase “your community” when addressing consumer questions on social media about when spicy chicken nuggets might return to the menu. “Wym by ‘your community,’” tweeted one Black person in response to an interaction the brand had on Twitter, as reported by the New York Post. “The response was a poor choice of words but was not intended in any way to be insensitive or disrespectful,” a spokesperson told NBC’s “TODAY” in a statement. “We often use the term ‘community’ in a broader sense to talk about places where we operate restaurants and serve the surrounding community.”

Washington Commanders: The Washington D.C. NFL team fumbled when fans spotted official team trucks selling branded Commanders mugs emblazoned with the state of Washington. The mugs included the W logo for the newly named team in front of an outline of the state, not the district. The items were quickly removed after their discovery.