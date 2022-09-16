Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
37: Percentage of American consumers who say they feel less rested this year than last year, which may indicate a rise in coffee and energy drink consumption, according to market research firm Numerator.
On the move
Vans hired Marissa Pardini as chief product and merchandising officer, a newly created position effective Dec. 1. She had been VP and general manager of the Americas region at The North Face.
Orangetheory Fitness appointed Kelly Lohr as chief marketing officer. She was most recently chief growth officer at Freshly.
Watch and accessories maker Fossil Group Inc. named Lisa Marie Pillette senior VP and CMO. She was most recently CMO at Casper.