Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Radio revenue recovers and Mailchimp seizes on ‘Serial’—plus, why it was a bad week for Beyond Meat
By Adrianne Pasquarelli and E.J. Schultz. Published on September 23, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit

Beyond Meat burger

Credit: Beyond Meat

This week's marketing winners, losers and newsmakers.

Winners

MailchimpThe email marketing company, which was purchased by Intuit last year, got a boost this week when it was able to negotiate a last-minute sponsorship on the podcast “Serial.” The episode revisited the inaugural true crime “Serial” season from 2014, following Adnan Syed’s release from prison on Monday.

Listen to what Mailchimp has to say about “Serial” on this week’s Marketer’s Brief podcast.

 

WTOP-FM: The Washington, D.C., news radio station leads a new ranking of the top billing radio stations. It pulled in $70 million in revenue in 2021, according to BIA Advisory Services, a consulting and valuation firm for local media and advertising industries. BIA estimates the over-the-air radio industry revenue grew 10.3% in 2021, “as the industry started to pull out of the pandemic slump.”

 

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

WNBA: The women’s pro basketball league is gaining ground on social media. Conversation volume on Twitter about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the U.S. compared to the 2021 season, reports Front Office Sports, citing data provided by Twitter.

Losers

State Farm: After a racist TikTok video from a Georgia State Farm agent’s employee went viral, the insurer was thrown into hot water on social media. Many asked if State Farm shared the views of the woman, who promoted the use of racist language.

 

In response, State Farm said the woman, who was an employee of an independent contractor agent, is no longer employed by the agent. “State Farm takes allegations of misconduct seriously,” a spokeswoman said in a statement. “State Farm does not condone the behavior/language appearing in the video. It is not a representation of our brand or our values.”

 

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

Beyond Meat: The plant-based food company's chief operating officer, Doug Ramsey, was arrested after allegedly biting another man’s nose. Beyond Meat said Ramsey, who had formerly been with Tyson Foods until joining Beyond last December, has been suspended. Of course, many marketing experts weighed in on the ironic tale.

 

The timing could not have been worse for Beyond Meat—and Taco Bell, which is trying to generate buzz for its new Beyond Carne Asada Steak, which was announced this week and will be tested in Dayton, Ohio.

DirecTV:  The entertainment provider dropped the ball for the second weekend in a row after subscribers again had trouble accessing DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket games. As a Cinema Blend story put it: “People were yelling at their TVs, but just not about the games themselves.” Not a good look.

 

More from Ad Age
Amazon's first 'Thursday Night Football' broadcast beats forecasts
Parker Herren
Retail media spending to reach $101 billion globally this year
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Peloton introduces its rowing machine with an in-house campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli

Quote of the week

“I’m a big fan of being proactive. Because when you’re reactive and defensive, people will assume you have something to be defensive about.”— Dan Rene, managing director of public relations and crisis communications firm Kglobal, advising Procter & Gamble to be a bit more aggressive on countering the TikTok “Sleepy Chicken” challenge, which involves cooking chicken in NyQuil.

 

Tweet of the week

Number of the week 

$10.6 billion: That's the total amount consumers will spend on Halloween this year, a record, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation.


On the move

GroundTruth, a location-based marketing technology company, hired Brandon Rhoten as chief marketing officer. Rhoten's prior roles included being global CMO at Potbelly and Papa Johns.

The North Face appointed Sophie Bambock chief marketing officer. A marketing veteran, she was most recently CMO at Everlane. The brand also named Jennifer Ingraffea chief product and merchandising officer. She had been global VP of kids footwear product merchandising at Nike.

Blockchain network Algorand named Michele Quintaglie chief marketing officer. She was most recently head of external communications at United Technologies.

Level Home Inc., a smart home design company, hired Andrew Samson as CMO. He most recently was VP, global head of marketing at Hyperice.

 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit
You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’
Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign

Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign
Vice tries to make Art Basel a hub for brands

Vice tries to make Art Basel a hub for brands
Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO

Dunkin’ names Jill McVicar Nelson CMO
Unilever's Axe enlists Lil Baby for anime-style video series in Gen Z appeal

Unilever's Axe enlists Lil Baby for anime-style video series in Gen Z appeal
Stagwell creates unit to advise executives on social and political issues

Stagwell creates unit to advise executives on social and political issues
NyQuil chicken TikTok challenge pulls Procter & Gamble back into social media chaos

NyQuil chicken TikTok challenge pulls Procter & Gamble back into social media chaos