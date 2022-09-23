Marketing winners and losers of the week

Number of the week
$10.6 billion: That's the total amount consumers will spend on Halloween this year, a record, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation.
On the move
GroundTruth, a location-based marketing technology company, hired Brandon Rhoten as chief marketing officer. Rhoten's prior roles included being global CMO at Potbelly and Papa Johns.
The North Face appointed Sophie Bambock chief marketing officer. A marketing veteran, she was most recently CMO at Everlane. The brand also named Jennifer Ingraffea chief product and merchandising officer. She had been global VP of kids footwear product merchandising at Nike.
Blockchain network Algorand named Michele Quintaglie chief marketing officer. She was most recently head of external communications at United Technologies.
Level Home Inc., a smart home design company, hired Andrew Samson as CMO. He most recently was VP, global head of marketing at Hyperice.