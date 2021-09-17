Marketing News & Strategy

Marketing winners and losers of the week

More bad news for Chevy Bolt and Instagram is under scrutiny
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 17, 2021.
How research drove the bold rebranding of an iconic company

Chevy Bolt's fire risk is causing headaches for GM.

Credit: Bloomberg

This week’s marketing winners and losers.

Winners

NFL: The nation’s most powerful media force is on a roll after delivering huge Week 1 ratings that include NBC averaging 22.9 million viewers for its Thursday and Sunday night games, up 11% from last season’s opening weekend, according to Bloomberg News.

Chicago: The Windy City surpassed brands including Nike, Mastercard and Apple on Cannes Lions ranking of creative brand performance at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, according to a new tally released today. Chicago’s strong showing was propelled by the city's “Boards of Change” campaign featuring protest billboards upcycled into voting booths, which earned 15 Lions, including the Media Grand Prix and Titanium. It came from FCB Chicago.

Klarna: The buy now, pay later payment brand is leading the pack when it comes to returns on social media advertising investment. According to a report by BrandTotal, a social analytics platform, the Swedish firm Klarna’s percentage of sponsored impressions was 51% paid share-of-voice, higher than rivals Affirm’s 35% and Afterpay’s 14%. 

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly jump in sign of resilient demand

 

Losers

Instagram: A damning report from the Wall Street Journal this week portrays the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app as publicly downplaying its own research that shows Instagram as harmful to teens. The report cites research posted on a Facebook internal message board, including one slide stating that “thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.” The report is part of WSJ’s Facebook Files investigation that has brought intense scrutiny to the company. Will advertisers take notice?

Chevrolet: More bad news for Chevrolet Bolt owners came this week when GM advised some owners of the electric cars to park at least 50 feet away from other cars to reduce the risk that a spontaneous fire could spread, as reported by Automotive News. The guidance comes after the automaker was forced to recall most of the Bolts made since 2016 because of batteries that pose fire risks.

Restaurants and bars: The dining out sector was one of the few weak spots in an overall solid August retail sales report. “The fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus made some people stay home last month and cancel plans, such as dinner reservations, airline trips and hotel stays,” reports MarketWatch.


Tweet of the week

 

Number of the week

Zero: Amount of carbs in Bud Light Next, a lighter version of Bud Light set to debut next year.

Quote of the week

“I would never do gambling, drinking, anything that hurts people or is detrimental to people’s way of life”—British actor and writer Simon Pegg, who just signed to the production roster of Ridley Scott’s RSA Films for global commercial representation, on what types of commercials he would avoid directing.

On the move

Kids experience store Camp hired Chris Spadaccini, who was most recently chief marketing officer of WarnerMedia, as CMO.

Jones Lang LaSalle appointed Siddharth Taparia chief marketing officer, a global role. He was most recently senior VP and global head of corporate brand and experience marketing at software company SAP. 

Contributing: Adrianne Pasquarelli



 

