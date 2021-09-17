Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners and losers.
Winners
NFL: The nation’s most powerful media force is on a roll after delivering huge Week 1 ratings that include NBC averaging 22.9 million viewers for its Thursday and Sunday night games, up 11% from last season’s opening weekend, according to Bloomberg News.
Chicago: The Windy City surpassed brands including Nike, Mastercard and Apple on Cannes Lions ranking of creative brand performance at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, according to a new tally released today. Chicago’s strong showing was propelled by the city's “Boards of Change” campaign featuring protest billboards upcycled into voting booths, which earned 15 Lions, including the Media Grand Prix and Titanium. It came from FCB Chicago.
Klarna: The buy now, pay later payment brand is leading the pack when it comes to returns on social media advertising investment. According to a report by BrandTotal, a social analytics platform, the Swedish firm Klarna’s percentage of sponsored impressions was 51% paid share-of-voice, higher than rivals Affirm’s 35% and Afterpay’s 14%.