Marketing winners and losers of the week

Losers

Instagram: A damning report from the Wall Street Journal this week portrays the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app as publicly downplaying its own research that shows Instagram as harmful to teens. The report cites research posted on a Facebook internal message board, including one slide stating that “thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse.” The report is part of WSJ’s Facebook Files investigation that has brought intense scrutiny to the company. Will advertisers take notice?

Chevrolet: More bad news for Chevrolet Bolt owners came this week when GM advised some owners of the electric cars to park at least 50 feet away from other cars to reduce the risk that a spontaneous fire could spread, as reported by Automotive News. The guidance comes after the automaker was forced to recall most of the Bolts made since 2016 because of batteries that pose fire risks.

Restaurants and bars: The dining out sector was one of the few weak spots in an overall solid August retail sales report. “The fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus made some people stay home last month and cancel plans, such as dinner reservations, airline trips and hotel stays,” reports MarketWatch.



