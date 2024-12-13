Marketing winners and losers of the week

This week’s marketing winners, losers and newsmakers. Winners PetSmart The pet retailer is aiming to add some holiday cheer to pets’ lives this year by debuting a streaming experience just for cats and dogs. The “Home for the Pawlidays” stream, which has a different option for canines and felines, features pets chasing toys and unwrapping gifts from the PetSmart line of toys. It includes sounds such as crinkles, squeaks and chewing as well as movement to keep animals engaged. PetSmart cited its own survey, which found that 69% of pet owners experience guilt for leaving their pets home alone during the holidays, as a key reason for the offering. Nike After 12 years as the exclusive provider of uniforms for the National Football League, Nike is going for round two. The sportswear giant is extending its contract, which includes supplying jerseys, practice and sideline apparel to all 32 teams in the league, through 2038. 
University of Nebraska-Lincoln The school won the "The We Give Blood Drive" sponsored by the Big Ten and Abbott. The college conference and health care giant partnered on the drive that was conducted during the Big Ten college football season and led to 20,000 Big Ten students, alumni and fans donating blood. Participants gave blood on campus and at blood centers and uploaded proof of donation to the campaign website in order to have their donation count for their Big Ten school. As the school with the most donations, Nebraska won $1 million from Abbott that will be used for student community health. The effort was meant to help alleviate what the American Red Cross has described as an emergency blood shortage. 
Losers Stanley The drinkware maker landed in hot water again this week following a series of customer complaints of burns from some of its travel mugs. Nearly 100 reports of injuries caused Stanley to issue a recall of the mugs, which have been sold since 2016 at retailers such as Target, Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart. Stanley, which is cooperating with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, reported the recall of its Switchback and Trigger Action Travel Mugs on its Instagram page on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley 1913 (@stanley_brand)
Once a drinkware darling, Stanley has had a more difficult 2024. In January, the brand faced backlash when fans discovered it uses lead in its popular tumblers. The criticism opened the door to rivals such as the newly minted Gen Z favorite Owala to step in and scoop up market share. Read more: Drinkware rivals are battling for market share Puma The athletic shoe and apparel brand suffered a PR nightmare Sunday when endorser Marc Cucurella of the Premier League club Chelsea slipped twice during a match against Tottenham. Cucurella, who was wearing Puma’s new Future 8 boots, posted a photo on his Instagram story showing the Puma boots in a trash bin with the message “Sorry Blues,” according to the Daily Mail, which noted he later deleted the post. “This fiasco isn’t just an embarrassment for Puma—it’s a cautionary tale for brands everywhere,” brand strategist David Skilling wrote on the Culture of Sport Substack. “Athletes aren’t just endorsers; they’re storytellers. In this case, Cucurella’s actions and Instagram post overshadowed Puma’s carefully curated marketing narrative,” he wrote. “Brands must tread carefully, knowing that athletes have immense power to shape public perception and override their hard work in a single post.” Cracker Barrel The family dining chain drew negative headlines this week after officials from a Maryland school complained that a group of special education students were denied service at a Cracker Barrel in Waldorf, Maryland. “Our missteps last week were unfortunate but were unrelated to the students’ capabilities,” Cracker Barrel said in a statement cited by CBS MoneyWatch. “They were due to our inability to accommodate a party of 18 that arrived when we were facing unexpected staffing issues and had partially closed our second dining room.” A general manager and two other employees at the location were later dismissed, USA Today reported. Macy’s The department store chain detailed the financial repercussions of last month’s discovery of employee fraud in its earnings this week. The theft, which caused Macy’s to delay reporting its third-quarter results by a few weeks, will impact the company’s full-year profit by $79 million, according to Bloomberg. In November, Macy’s discovered that an employee had falsified reports to hide $151 million in delivery expenses over three years. The beleaguered retailer also reported a 2.4% quarterly sales decline, to $4.7 billion. Quote of the week “I haven’t heard anything about the benefit to clients from the merger. Bigger doesn’t immediately translate into better. Lots of talk about cost savings, layoffs and ‘efficiencies.’ And by bringing agencies together, it likely means less differentiation.”—Deb Giampoli, a former agency relations director for Mondelēz International who now runs a consultancy called Stone Soup Consultants, on the pending Omnicom-IPG merger. Social post of the week Oh my god. They’re in Chicago. At O’Hare Airport. I can’t escape @PopTartsBowl. @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/FfO5Pc4z55— Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) December 11, 2024 Number of the week 71% Percentage of consumers who plan to save more money next year, according to YouGov’s annual U.S. Value Rankings report. On the move Major League Baseball Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer Karin Timpone is exiting the role after three years, she announced on LinkedIn. ID.me hired Christine Purcell as CMO. She had been chief business officer at BeMe Health. Publishers Clearing House Media appointed Dave Matthews as chief revenue officer. He had been global chief revenue officer at Pixability.