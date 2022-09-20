McDonald's ad reaffirms its commitment to Chicago after CEO's criticism of the city

“Our commitment to Chicago is only getting stronger,” the ad said. “We’re proud of our Chicago history and invested in Chicago’s future.” See the ad below.

The ad is likely in response to the reaction from Kempczinski’s speech last week, experts say. The CEO, who is normally buttoned-up and rarely speaks out on social issues, gave a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago last week calling for change in the city. He was clear then that McDonald’s was not going anywhere and was fully committed to Chicago but said “it shouldn’t be this hard” to talk about the positive parts of the city.

“There’s a general sense out there that our city is in crisis,” he said last week. “The truth is, it’s more difficult today for me to convince (a McDonald’s executive) to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago. It’s more difficult for me to recruit a new employee to McDonald’s to join us in Chicago than it was in the past.”