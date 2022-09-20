Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's ad reaffirms its commitment to Chicago after CEO's criticism of the city

Less than a week after Chris Kempczinski blasted the city for its crime issues, the fast-food giant took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune
By Ally Marotti. Published on September 20, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
YouTube takes on TikTok as Shorts creators get share of ad sales

The Golden Arches appear behind Chicago's skyline in a new ad from McDonald's.

Credit: McDonald's

Less than one week after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski blasted Chicago and its crime issues, the fast-food giant took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune underscoring its commitment to the city.

The ad, which ran today on Page 7 of Section 1, said that “Chicago has always been first” for McDonald’s. It listed examples of the company’s commitment to the city, and on the bottom half, a photo illustration of the golden arches behind Chicago’s skyline. The ad's language was also posted to its corporate website.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

“Our commitment to Chicago is only getting stronger,” the ad said. “We’re proud of our Chicago history and invested in Chicago’s future.” See the ad below.

The ad is likely in response to the reaction from Kempczinski’s speech last week, experts say. The CEO, who is normally buttoned-up and rarely speaks out on social issues, gave a speech at the Economic Club of Chicago last week calling for change in the city. He was clear then that McDonald’s was not going anywhere and was fully committed to Chicago but said “it shouldn’t be this hard” to talk about the positive parts of the city.

“There’s a general sense out there that our city is in crisis,” he said last week. “The truth is, it’s more difficult today for me to convince (a McDonald’s executive) to relocate to Chicago from one of our other offices than it was just a few years ago. It’s more difficult for me to recruit a new employee to McDonald’s to join us in Chicago than it was in the past.”

The comments clearly struck a nerve, said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Kempczinski’s message was a complicated one—saying they're committed to Chicago, but things are out of control. It’s likely that many assume McDonald’s could leave the city.

“Given the recent news stories, it is very easy to see his comments as a threat,” Calkins said. “The risk is that once you begin this discussion, it can begin to spiral. Employees begin to wonder, and franchisees raise questions and all of that takes you to a place you didn’t really want to go.”

More news from Ad Age
Byron Allen's McDonald's lawsuit survives latest dismissal effort, set for May trial
Jack Neff
OKRP hires duo behind Grand Prix-winning ‘Thighstop’ as Burger King creative leads
Ann-Christine Diaz
Guillaume Huin elevates McDonald’s social media by thinking like a super fan
Jessica Wohl

Kempczinski also came under heavy scrutiny last year after text messages he sent to Mayor Lori Lightfoot were made public. In the text exchange, he blamed the parents of Adam Toledo and Jaslyn Adams, in part, for their deaths, prompting ire from local activists and some employees.

Kempczinski is hardly the first CEO to speak out about Chicago. Ken Griffin often voiced concern about the city’s violence before he relocated his hedge fund, Citadel, to Florida earlier this year. Caterpillar and Boeing have also moved their headquarters out of the city this year.

Ad Age Marketer’s Brief podcast

Listen on our site or subscribe via Apple, Spotify or Stitcher
Click here

During his speech last week, Kempczinski spent plenty of time detailing McDonald's commitment to Chicago, past and present. The company also announced just as Kempczinski was delivering his speech that it plans to open an innovation lab at its headquarters in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood. It served up statistics on its economic impact on the city, the thousands of people it employs, and all the neighborhoods in which it is located.

But Kempczinski also said other mayors and governors have approached him about relocating McDonald's to their cities and states. People are also likely to wonder if Kempczinski will follow Griffin's path of railing on the city's crime issues before decamping, Calkins said.

"The CEO of McDonald's, and especially this CEO, is not going to go out and make comments without thinking it through," Calkins said. "He articulated what I think many people are reluctant to articulate."

In this article:

Ally Marotti

Ally Marotti covers consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising for Crain's Chicago Business.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

YouTube takes on TikTok as Shorts creators get share of ad sales

YouTube takes on TikTok as Shorts creators get share of ad sales
Woman choosing lover in Milk Bone reality show parody

Milk-Bone’s satirical dating show ads debut during 'The Bachelorette'
Retail media spending to reach $101 billion globally this year

Retail media spending to reach $101 billion globally this year
Peloton introduces its rowing machine with an in-house campaign

Peloton introduces its rowing machine with an in-house campaign
Tripadvisor debuts new in-house studio, serving external clients

Tripadvisor debuts new in-house studio, serving external clients
Shape your marketing future—hear from top brand executives and advisers on Dec. 7

Shape your marketing future—hear from top brand executives and advisers on Dec. 7
SlimFast blends modern and vintage creative directions in new ads

SlimFast blends modern and vintage creative directions in new ads
TikTok ranks as most valuable platform for DTC brands, study finds

TikTok ranks as most valuable platform for DTC brands, study finds