McDonald's ad reaffirms its commitment to Chicago after CEO's criticism of the city

Less than one week after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski blasted Chicago and its crime issues, the fast-food giant took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune underscoring its commitment to the city.
The ad, which ran today on Page 7 of Section 1, said that “Chicago has always been first” for McDonald’s. It listed examples of the company’s commitment to the city, and on the bottom half, a photo illustration of the golden arches behind Chicago’s skyline. The ad's language was also posted to its corporate website.