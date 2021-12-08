Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's launches program to boost franchisee diversity

A recruitment initiative is the fast-food giant's latest commitment to equity and inclusion amid turbulence with Black restaurant operators.
By Ally Marotti. Published on December 08, 2021.

mcd_4.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg

McDonald’s is launching a recruiting initiative meant to increase franchisees from diverse backgrounds, the fast-food giant’s latest commitment to improve equity and inclusion.

The Chicago-based company has been rolling out diversity initiatives and setting goals for itself since last year, when George Floyd’s murder sparked calls for corporate diversity reform across America. At the same time, however, McDonald’s has been hit with lawsuits from Black franchisees alleging discrimination. And last month, CEO Chris Kempczinski came under fire for text messages about the shooting deaths of two Chicago children, which some workers called racist and classist.

Though a judge dismissed at least one of the lawsuits, and Kempczinski has apologized to community leaders and employees, it highlights the scrutiny corporations face when it comes to diversity. Consumers are becoming less willing to accept corporate goal-setting and statements as enough.

The franchisee recruitment effort that McDonald’s announced this morning will be worldwide, and the approach will be tailored by market, according to a statement from the company. The goal is to increase the number of individual restaurants owned by people of color and the number of diverse franchisees overall. The company did not set specific targets.

As of 2020, 29.6% of U.S. franchisees identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or another underrepresented group, McDonald’s said. Women accounted for 28.9% of U.S. franchisees.

To meet its goals, McDonald’s plans to “significantly expand” franchisee recruiting and training efforts, and bake in more mentoring for new franchisees. The company is also committing $250 million in the U.S. over five years to provide alternative financing for upfront costs for eligible franchisees. 

“During a period of record performance, we must challenge ourselves—even more—to invest in the future,” Kempczinski said in the release. “Today’s announcement to attract franchisees who represent the diverse communities we serve is fundamental to that goal, and builds on McDonald’s rich history and pride in reflecting those we serve.” 

McDonald’s declined to make anyone available for an interview.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s said it would tie executive pay to diversity goals, and more than double its U.S. investment in diverse-owned media companies. It has also pledged to diversity its supplier ranks.

