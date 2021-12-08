McDonald's launches program to boost franchisee diversity

The franchisee recruitment effort that McDonald’s announced this morning will be worldwide, and the approach will be tailored by market, according to a statement from the company. The goal is to increase the number of individual restaurants owned by people of color and the number of diverse franchisees overall. The company did not set specific targets.

As of 2020, 29.6% of U.S. franchisees identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or another underrepresented group, McDonald’s said. Women accounted for 28.9% of U.S. franchisees.

To meet its goals, McDonald’s plans to “significantly expand” franchisee recruiting and training efforts, and bake in more mentoring for new franchisees. The company is also committing $250 million in the U.S. over five years to provide alternative financing for upfront costs for eligible franchisees.

“During a period of record performance, we must challenge ourselves—even more—to invest in the future,” Kempczinski said in the release. “Today’s announcement to attract franchisees who represent the diverse communities we serve is fundamental to that goal, and builds on McDonald’s rich history and pride in reflecting those we serve.”

McDonald’s declined to make anyone available for an interview.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s said it would tie executive pay to diversity goals, and more than double its U.S. investment in diverse-owned media companies. It has also pledged to diversity its supplier ranks.

