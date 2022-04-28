McDonald's plans next Russia moves after shutting down stores

McDonald’s has spent $127 million paying salaries, suppliers and landlords in Russia and Ukraine since it shut down stores there more than a month ago, and the Chicago-based company is considering what's next for operations in the region.

Those markets represented about 2% of systemwide sales in 2021, and closure of the 847 Russian and 108 Ukrainian stores had a negligible impact on consolidated sales for the first quarter, CFO Kevin Ozan said during the company’s earnings call this morning.

Still, CEO Chris Kempczinski said “it’s clear this crisis is far from over,” and McDonald’s intends to update investors and analysts on its plans in the region by the end of the second quarter. He declined to detail the options the company is considering.

“It’s probably, as you would imagine, best we not get into the variety of different options that we are looking at,” Kempczinski said. “We are being exhaustive. So my guess is that there probably isn’t a scenario you could come up with on your own that we’re not looking at.”

Paying employees, landlords and suppliers in the two countries costs McDonald’s about $50 million a month, Ozan said. That could be closer to $55 million going forward, as the Russian ruble has strengthened a bit. McDonald’s employs 62,000 people in Russia, and works with hundreds of local suppliers there.

Some analysts have said McDonald’s could potentially remove Russian stores from its overall unit count, systemwide sales, operating cash flow and other financials. It’s unclear what other options McDonald’s has.