Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's plans next Russia moves after shutting down stores

The fast-food giant has spent $127 million on salaries and rent in Russia and Ukraine since it closed restaurants there last month
By Ally Marotti. Published on April 28, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Apple sales top estimates on strong iPhone and services demand

A closed McDonald's in Kyiv, Ukraine

Credit: Bloomberg

McDonald’s has spent $127 million paying salaries, suppliers and landlords in Russia and Ukraine since it shut down stores there more than a month ago, and the Chicago-based company is considering what's next for operations in the region. 

Those markets represented about 2% of systemwide sales in 2021, and closure of the 847 Russian and 108 Ukrainian stores had a negligible impact on consolidated sales for the first quarter, CFO Kevin Ozan said during the company’s earnings call this morning.

Still, CEO Chris Kempczinski said “it’s clear this crisis is far from over,” and McDonald’s intends to update investors and analysts on its plans in the region by the end of the second quarter. He declined to detail the options the company is considering.

“It’s probably, as you would imagine, best we not get into the variety of different options that we are looking at,” Kempczinski said. “We are being exhaustive. So my guess is that there probably isn’t a scenario you could come up with on your own that we’re not looking at.”

Read more: McDonald's Russia fears are realized—Meet 'Uncle Vanya's'

Paying employees, landlords and suppliers in the two countries costs McDonald’s about $50 million a month, Ozan said. That could be closer to $55 million going forward, as the Russian ruble has strengthened a bit. McDonald’s employs 62,000 people in Russia, and works with hundreds of local suppliers there.

Some analysts have said McDonald’s could potentially remove Russian stores from its overall unit count, systemwide sales, operating cash flow and other financials. It’s unclear what other options McDonald’s has. 

McDonald's shuttered its Russian stores—84% of which are company-owned—in March, after pressure mounted for the company to take action following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, applications for Russian trademarks involving McDonald's brand have popped up. That could lead to hit to the chain's reputation, if rogue operators take over the closed restaurants and serve up copies of the Golden Arches' signature menu items.

When the chain opened its first restaurant in what was then the Soviet Union in January 1990, tens of thousands of people lined up that first day. The Golden Arches have become a beacon of the West in Russia.

Now, as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has continued to mount, the conflict has also sent prices soaring and contributed to spiking inflation.

McDonald’s costs for commodities such as paper products and meat in the U.S. are expected to be up 12% to 14% for the year, Ozan said. Labor costs are also up about 10% for the chain, which increased pay last year at company-owned stores.

Upcoming Ad Age events

As a result, McDonald’s boosted menu prices in the first quarter about 8% compared to the year-ago period. Customers are starting to opt for lower-cost items and ordering less. Average check sizes are still higher than they were pre-COVID, but down over last year at this time, Ozan said.

Still, McDonald’s earnings beat analysts’ expectations for the quarter. The company’s loyalty program is driving repeat purchases and exceeding executives' expectations, Kempczinski said.

Comparable sales, a hotly watched growth metric, were up 11.8% in the first quarter, driven mostly by falling COVID restrictions in international markets like France and the U.K. That measure was up 3.5% in the U.S.

In this article:

Ally Marotti

Ally Marotti covers consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising for Crain's Chicago Business.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Apple sales top estimates on strong iPhone and services demand

Apple sales top estimates on strong iPhone and services demand
Coke is growing its fashion and retail presence

Coke is growing its fashion and retail presence
Jay-Z backs beauty brand Madison Reed in $33 million investment

Jay-Z backs beauty brand Madison Reed in $33 million investment
Why Beyoncé is investing in startup beverage brand Lemon Perfect

Why Beyoncé is investing in startup beverage brand Lemon Perfect
Budweiser's branded music video stars Anderson .Paak and other artists

Budweiser's branded music video stars Anderson .Paak and other artists
Comcast, Charter take on Roku in streaming TV joint venture

Comcast, Charter take on Roku in streaming TV joint venture
Twitch seeks to revamp creator pay with focus on profit

Twitch seeks to revamp creator pay with focus on profit
Why Hellmann’s is boasting about no one responding to its ad

Why Hellmann’s is boasting about no one responding to its ad