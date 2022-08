The announced plan applies to locations in Kyiv and western Ukraine where other businesses are operating safely, the chain said.

“It’s not just Big Macs that millions of Ukrainians miss so much,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement on Facebook. “The return of a large American company is primarily a signal for international business about the possibility of working in Ukraine, even amid the war.

McDonald’s announced its departure from Russia in May, after more than 30 years of operating in the country. The network of 850 restaurants was sold to Alexander Govor, a McDonald’s Corp. franchisee.