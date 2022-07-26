McDonald's sales top estimates on higher prices, value menu items

The Big Mac seller said US sales growth was helped by strategic price increases and value offerings. The company had said in April that some diners were trading down to less expensive menu options. The popularity of digital sales, including the mobile app and delivery, so far appears to be offsetting pressure consumers are facing from decades-high inflation.

“The McDonald’s System continues to demonstrate strength and resiliency,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”

The chain has largely been a winner during the pandemic due to its drive-thru lanes. Digital sales are also growing, topping $6 billion in the quarter in the top six markets, accounting for almost a third of their total sales.