McDonald's sales top estimates on higher prices, value menu items

McDonald’s Corp. reported sales that topped estimates as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices.
The closely watched measure of same-store sales rose 9.7% in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the company said Tuesday. Analysts were looking for a gain of 7.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales at US stores open at least a year climbed 3.7%, while analysts projected a 3% increase. Adjusted profit also surpassed estimates, coming in at $2.55 a share, compared with an estimate of $2.46.