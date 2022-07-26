Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's sales top estimates on higher prices, value menu items

Digital sales are also growing, topping $6 billion in the quarter
Published on July 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How to create a winning game plan to score big in a recession
Credit: Bloomberg LP

McDonald’s Corp. reported sales that topped estimates as consumers continue eating out despite higher prices. 

The closely watched measure of same-store sales rose 9.7% in the second quarter compared with a year ago, the company said Tuesday. Analysts were looking for a gain of 7.5%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Sales at US stores open at least a year climbed 3.7%, while analysts projected a 3% increase. Adjusted profit also surpassed estimates, coming in at $2.55 a share, compared with an estimate of $2.46.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

The Big Mac seller said US sales growth was helped by strategic price increases and value offerings. The company had said in April that some diners were trading down to less expensive menu options. The popularity of digital sales, including the mobile app and delivery, so far appears to be offsetting pressure consumers are facing from decades-high inflation.

“The McDonald’s System continues to demonstrate strength and resiliency,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald’s to weather this environment better than others.”

The chain has largely been a winner during the pandemic due to its drive-thru lanes. Digital sales are also growing, topping $6 billion in the quarter in the top six markets, accounting for almost a third of their total sales.

Tracking layoffs and budget cuts

How brands and agencies are bracing for a recession
Click here

Margins have been under pressure across the industry because of supply-chain problems and wage increases. McDonald’s said its total restaurant margin rose 3% in the quarter, or 8% excluding currency translation.

Shares of the Chicago-based company rose 0.7% in early trading at 8:24 a.m. in New York. The stock had fallen 6.6% so far this year through Monday’s close, compared with a 17% drop in the S&P 500 Index.

McDonald’s is one of the first restaurant chains to report earnings. Its results paint a relatively upbeat picture of the strength of the US consumer. That may lessen the blow from Walmart Inc.’s surprise forecast cut late Monday, which some have interpreted as a red flag for the broader economy.

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Coca-Cola tops earning estimates, expects higher prices to continue

Coca-Cola tops earning estimates, expects higher prices to continue
Unilever increases brand marketing spend, raises prices to combat inflation

Unilever increases brand marketing spend, raises prices to combat inflation
How BMW used AI to turn a car design feature into a CRM campaign

How BMW used AI to turn a car design feature into a CRM campaign
Meta introduces metaverse 101 series starring Keke Palmer

Meta introduces metaverse 101 series starring Keke Palmer
Walmart cuts full-year profit outlook again, shares plunge

Walmart cuts full-year profit outlook again, shares plunge
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Beam Suntory sells Russian venture

Beam Suntory sells Russian venture