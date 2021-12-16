Marketing News & Strategy

McDonald's settles discrimination lawsuit

The settlement calls for McDonald's to buy 13 restaurants owned by former pro baseball player Herb Washington, who sued the fast-food giant
By Ally Marotti. Published on December 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit
mcds_0.jpg
Credit: Bloomberg

McDonald’s bought 13 restaurants owned by former pro baseball player Herb Washington, who sued the fast-food giant earlier this year alleging systemic racial discrimination.

In exchange, Washington agreed to dismiss his lawsuit and exit the McDonald’s system.

McDonald’s said in a statement today that it paid Washington $33.5 million for the locations, “which is no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants.”

More McDonald's news
Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit
McDonald's NFT troll highlights metaverse risks for marketers
Garett Sloane
Judge throws out Byron Allen's $10 billion media discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's
Jon Springer

Washington, a former Oakland A's player, filed his suit in Ohio federal court in February, saying the Chicago-based chain had a pattern of steering Black owners into restaurants in impoverished neighborhoods that yielded less profit. He had been a franchisee for four decades, owning McDonald’s restaurants in New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. At one point, his was the country’s largest Black-owned McDonald’s franchise operation with about 25 restaurants.

He alleged in the lawsuit that the fast-food giant began a campaign to drive him out in 2017 for speaking out against the "predatory, racially biased steering practices" against franchisees.

When the suit was filed, McDonald's said in a statement it had invested “significantly” in his organization. “This situation is the result of years of mismanagement by Mr. Washington, whose organization has failed to meet many of our standards on people, operations, guest satisfaction and reinvestment,” the statement said. 

McDonald's said in a statement today that the court did not find it had violated any laws.

"While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution aligns with McDonald’s values and enables us to continue focusing on our commitments to the communities that we serve," the statement said.

Washington could not immediately be reached for comment.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

The lawsuit Washington filed earlier this year against the Chicago-based company was not the first alleging racial discrimination. Over the summer, McDonald's defeated another suit accusing it of discriminating against the Black franchisee operators of four of its Tennessee restaurants. 

While McDonald's has worked to bat down the discrimination suits, it has launched several initiatives to increase diversity at the company, including recruiting more franchisees who identify as members of underrepresented groups and tying executive pay to diversity goals. 

The deal with Washington was the second lawsuit settlement McDonald's has announced today. This morning, it announced former CEO Steve Easterbrook, who was fired over sexual relationships with subordinates, agreed to return $105 million in cash and equity awards to settle a lawsuit McDonald's had filed against him.

In this article:

Ally Marotti

Ally Marotti covers consumer products, food, restaurants, retail, media and advertising for Crain's Chicago Business.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit

Ex-McDonald’s CEO to repay $105 million to settle lawsuit
Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards

Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards
How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food

How the pandemic reshaped consumers’ relationship with food
Lowe’s expects home improvement rush to slow next year

Lowe’s expects home improvement rush to slow next year
Target increases Black community investment with Revolt TV pitch show

Target increases Black community investment with Revolt TV pitch show
Cream cheese crisis becomes an opportunity for Kraft’s Philadelphia brand

Cream cheese crisis becomes an opportunity for Kraft’s Philadelphia brand
20211210_baseballWorkStoppage_3x2

What the MLB lockout means for advertisers

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise

LGBTQ+ casting in ads is on the rise