McDonald's v. McHemp—fast feeder fights trademark filing by CBD merchant

“I represent a lot of small clients—not the McDonald’s of the world—and can say it costs a lot of money to defend yourself from a big corporation,” said Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property. Were McHemp and McDonald’s to square off in a court, he said, “they’d be looking down the barrel of $50,000 to $100,000 at least,” Gerben noted.

It is likely therefore that McHemp would drop pursuit of the mark, though the attorneys Ad Age spoke to about the case cautioned that they could not speak with absolute certainty (none of the attorneys represent either McDonald's or McHemp). The nature of McDonald’s opposition makes it unlikely the parties would reach a settlement that might allow limited use of the mark, said Linda Goldstein, co-chair of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice at BakerHostetler.

“Very often when you have this kind of proceeding before the TTAB, companies will settle, and sometimes parties will agree to a limited carve-out where the party agrees to a limited use of its mark,” Goldstein said. “I can’t predict ultimately what would happen, but this isn’t about confusion, but about what McDonald’s would perceive to be damage to the mark. It’s not the kind of dispute where carving out a narrow permissible use for McHemp is going to achieve McDonald’s goals.”

And were McHemp to win its trademark application, it would not necessarily preclude McDonald's from taking separate legal action, Goldstein said.

McDonald’s has a lengthy history of protecting its name—and the “Mc” prefix—from businesses all over the globe, including reported intellectual property tangles with a Philippines restaurant called McJoy; a San Francisco coffeehouse called McCoffee (run by a woman named Elizabeth McCaughey); and a Scottish restaurant called McMunchies.

“They have this belief, correct or incorrect, that ‘Mc’ is a famous identifier for their brand and therefore, they should prevent people from registering trademarks that use Mc. And they do file a lot of challenges,” said Gerben. “We see a lot of similar activity with Monster Energy around businesses that seek to trademark the word ‘Monster.’”

Whether McHemp can overcome enormous odds remains to be seen; but an informal poll conducted over Twitter by Gerben would indicate his followers have its back. Asked whether McDonald’s “should be able to stop other non-food related businesses from using the ‘Mc’ prefix?” 78.6% chose “McPlease” vs. just 21.4% who said “there is only one “Mc.”