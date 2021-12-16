Meet the Jury Chairs for Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards

Now in its sixth year, Ad Age's Creativity Awards, the counterpart to our long-running A-List, will honor the year’s most innovative work, creative talent, marketing minds and production players.

Each year, we assemble juries of accomplished veterans across advertising, marketing, business and production to judge the awards and as such we are pleased to announce our four jury chairs for 2022. They are all seasoned leaders who have previously served as Creativity Awards judges and will bring tremendous experience, insight and leadership to the deliberations of next year’s honors.

Keith Cartwright, founder, president and chief creative officer of Cartwright, will helm the Work jury; Chaka Sobhani, global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide and chief creative officer of Leo Burnett U.K. and Fallon U.K., will head up the People jury; Joan Colletta, senior director of global brand marketing at McDonald’s, will steer the Creative Marketing jury; and Ali Brown, president of Prettybird, will lead the Production Jury.

We’re also assembling a standout list of jurors this year representing a highly skilled group of vets from across advertising and marketing. We’re still finalizing the list, but it’s an impressive lineup so far:

Sue Yeon Ahn, managing director, U.S., Smuggler

Samira Ansari, executive creative director, FCB Global

Angela Barber, senior VP, content production North America, Wunderman Thompson

Jeff Benjamin, chief creative officer, Tombras

Jason Campbell, group creative director, Translation

Judith Carr-Rodriguez, partner and CEO, Fig

Omid Farhang, founder and chief creative officer, Majority

Leila Gage, director of broadcast production, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Tanja Grubner, global marketing and communications director, feminine care, global brand, innovation and sustainability, Essity

Kathleen Hall, corporate VP brand advertising and research, Microsoft

Melle Hock, executive VP, global strategy director, Edelman

Alex Lopez, global president and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup

Nadja Lossgott, executive creative director, AMV BBDO

Kyoko Matsushita, global CEO, Essence

Kerry McKibbin, president and partner, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Thomas Murphy, co-chief creative officer, North America, McCann

Matt Murphy, global co-chief creative officer and partner, 72andSunny

Julia Neumann, chief creative officer, Johannes Leonardo

Brian O’Rourke, executive director of production, TBWA\Media Arts Lab and TBWA\Chiat\Day

Minjae Ormes, VP of marketing, global brand and consumer, LinkedIn

Juan Javier Peña Plaza, executive creative cirector, North America, and global partner, Gut

John “JP” Petty, executive creative director, Wieden+Kennedy



Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York

Harry Román-Torres, chief brand strategy officer, Droga5 New York

Nathaniel Ru, co-founder and chief brand officer, Sweetgreen

Mo Said, chief creative officer, founder, Mojo Supermarket

Shannon Washington, group executive creative director, R/GA

Amy Weisenbach, senior VP, head of marketing, New York Times

Make sure to mark your calendars. The final deadline to submit for both Ad Age’s A-List and Creativity Awards is Jan. 11, 2022.

