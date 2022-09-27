Marketing News & Strategy

Meta blocks 'inauthentic' pages and groups from Russia and China

The move represents Meta’s latest attempt to beat back propaganda and misinformation on its services
Published on September 27, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Meta Platforms Inc. has blocked thousands of “inauthentic” accounts, pages and groups from Facebook and Instagram that originated in Russia and spread propaganda about that country’s war with Ukraine.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

The network of accounts, which started in May, “criticized Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, praised Russia and argued that Western sanctions on Russia would backfire,” the social media giant said Tuesday. The group behind the accounts created 60 websites “carefully impersonating legitimate news organizations in Europe,” Meta said.

The move represents Meta’s latest attempt to beat back propaganda and misinformation on its services. The company, known as Facebook until a name change last year, has more than 3.6 billion users across its social media and messaging platforms—a lineup that also includes WhatsApp.

The Russian group blocked by Meta had spread news articles online and—in some instances—paid Facebook or Instagram to promote them. The company made around $105,000 in advertising revenue from the ads, executives say. That money won’t be returned, but instead be used to pay for Meta’s growing security teams.

The company also removed a much smaller network of accounts originating in China. That group targeted US users, people in the Czech Republic, and some other Chinese- and French-speaking audiences. The campaign had far less scope—fewer than 100 total accounts, pages and groups—and persuaded fewer than 300 total users to follow them. 

The accounts posted content that touched on both sides of the political spectrum in the US. “This was the first Chinese network we disrupted that focused on US domestic politics ahead of the midterm elections,” the company said. 

As a policy, Meta blocks networks of accounts that are meant to mislead users about the true identity of the people operating them.

More news from Ad Age
Why Meta is skeptical of data clean rooms
Garett Sloane
Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort
Jack Neff

—Bloomberg News

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults

McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market collab is like Happy Meals for adults
Behind the Lowe's, Home Depot CMO turnover and what it says about retail trends

Behind the Lowe's, Home Depot CMO turnover and what it says about retail trends
Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback

Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback
Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort

Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort
Peloton marketing senior VP Dara Treseder exits for Autodesk

Peloton marketing senior VP Dara Treseder exits for Autodesk
Inside Citizens Bank’s ode to New Yorkers

Inside Citizens Bank’s ode to New Yorkers

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week