Meta slashes hiring plans as Zuckerberg warns employees

The move follows a generally upbeat earnings report in the first quarter, but the company warned that the war in Ukraine was weighing on sales. Meta said at the time that it would be reining in its spending plans for the year in light of a weaker revenue outlook.

The pullback in hiring goals marks a reversal from rapid staffing growth in recent years. Meta Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner had said in February that the company expected “accelerated headcount” to be the biggest contributor to expense growth in 2022, and the company added more than 5,800 new hires in the first quarter. But Meta’s revision to its spending budget is affecting hiring plans along with a broader economic slowdown and pressure to its ad business from data privacy measures.

In a memo to staff that appeared on the company’s internal discussion forum before the meeting, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox said the company must “prioritize more ruthlessly” and “operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams,” Reuters reported.

“I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets,” Cox wrote.

Meta shares were down about 1% in early trading on Friday. They have tumbled 52% this year.

—Bloomberg News