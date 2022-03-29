How the metaverse will change in-vehicle entertainment

The metaverse—where the digital and physical worlds meet—is poised to take in-vehicle entertainment to places typically associated with science fiction movies.

Imagine being in a ride-hailing vehicle in New York, leaving a Beyonce concert at Madison Square Garden and tapping a screen to have a lifelike digital twin of the Grammy Award-winning artist appear inside the vehicle to offer an interactive, personal recap of her show.

That's the potential of in-vehicle entertainment in the metaverse, explains Dave Rhodes, senior VP of digital twins at Unity Software Inc., a company at the forefront of developing a global platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content.

