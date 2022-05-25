Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand hires AB InBev vet as first CMO—here is her plan

Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand has poached an Anheuser-Busch InBev digital specialist and e-commerce expert to serve as its first chief marketing officer. Jackie Northacker Guarini is joining the boxing legend’s pot startup, called Tyson 2.0, from Anheuser-Busch InBev. Guarini most recently served as the brewer’s U.S. head of commerce media, where she is credited with integrating shopper marketing, e-commerce and direct-to-consumer initiatives.
Guarini arrives as Tyson 2.0 looks to boost its marketing and commerce approach as it expands into multiple product lines.
The brand was started in November and now counts sales in 13 states, with Canada coming online soon. It recently gained notoriety with the launch of ear-shaped marijuana edibles, called Mike Bites, a reference to when Iron Mike took a bite of Evander Holyfield’s ear 25 years ago. Tyson 2.0 recently filed a trademark for a range of products, including keychains, pillows, rolling papers, vape pens and more.