Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand hires AB InBev vet as first CMO—here is her plan

At AB InBev, Guarini oversaw social and programmatic partnerships, working with vendors including Google, Meta, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter and The Trade Desk. She previously was digital media manager for the brewer’s Michelob Ultra brand. Before that, she worked at Adobe.

Guarini is leaving the world’s largest beer maker to join the cannabis startup after taking a “self-inventory,” she said in an interview.

“With COVID happening, it really made me reflect on what was important to me,” Guarini said. She added that her life has “been really profoundly impacted in a positive way by plant medicine, both psychedelics and cannabis alike. I really do see the power of the use of cannabis from many, many different angles,” noting positive effects on mental and physical health and new economic opportunities the industry has brought as it becomes legalized.

“Tyson 2.0 has had an incredibly impressive distribution scale in cannabis in just seven months,” she said, adding that it is “a testament to the strength of the brand and also the human connection to Mike.”

Her goal is to help the brand open up new revenue opportunities, “not just thinking about cannabis… but thinking about how do we start building out a really solid merchandising program as well—hoodies, sweatshirts, hats, housewares, all of that good stuff.”