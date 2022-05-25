Marketing News & Strategy

Miller Lite launches beer-flavored charcoal

The ‘Summer Loves Beer’ campaign includes patriotic packaging ahead of Memorial Day and Father’s Day
By Maia Vines. Published on May 25, 2022.
Amazon opens its first physical clothing store
Credit: Miller Lite

Miller Lite is seeking a summer sales spark with a new product called Beercoal—a 4-pound bag of charcoal infused with beer.

Miller Lite Beercoal went on sale for $11.99 at a special website starting Tuesday afternoon and quickly sold out. Additional drops are slated for Thursday and Friday. 

The charcoal is part of a marketing program called “Summer Loves Beer,” which includes patriotic beer packaging inspired by the American flag. The Beercoal comes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a key sales period for alcohol brands looking to seize on outdoor drinking occasions. Nearly 60% of Americans are expected to barbecue through the holiday weekend, according to WalletHub.

“Grilling and beer are a classic summertime pairing, and now, with the first-ever beer-infused charcoal, we’ve combined them to really create the taste of summer,” Anne Pando, Miller Lite director of marketing, stated on Molson Coors’s corporate blog.

Beercoal can be used on any standard grill, according to the brand. It continues Molson Coors’ use of unique swag and branded gear to gain awareness outside of traditional advertising, as well as to collect valuable first party data that is used in marketing. Other promotions have included Miller High Life-branded"dive bar" kits and “shoezies”—beer holders in the shape of a shoe co-branded by Miller Lite and New Balance. 

The “Summer Loves Beer” program includes video ads. One commercial depicts a can of Miller Lite alongside a sizzling grill. In another ad, “It’s Miller Time,” can be seen on a fiery grill of hotdogs and hamburgers, paired later with Miller Lite.

Molson Coors—which owns Miller Lite, Coors Light and Vizzy— reported a roughly 16% increase in  marketing, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter, primarily due to new marketing that has come as pandemic restrictions continue to ease, according to the brewer’s latest earnings report. 

 

