Miller Lite launches beer-flavored charcoal

Miller Lite is seeking a summer sales spark with a new product called Beercoal—a 4-pound bag of charcoal infused with beer.

Miller Lite Beercoal went on sale for $11.99 at a special website starting Tuesday afternoon and quickly sold out. Additional drops are slated for Thursday and Friday.

The charcoal is part of a marketing program called “Summer Loves Beer,” which includes patriotic beer packaging inspired by the American flag. The Beercoal comes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a key sales period for alcohol brands looking to seize on outdoor drinking occasions. Nearly 60% of Americans are expected to barbecue through the holiday weekend, according to WalletHub.

“Grilling and beer are a classic summertime pairing, and now, with the first-ever beer-infused charcoal, we’ve combined them to really create the taste of summer,” Anne Pando, Miller Lite director of marketing, stated on Molson Coors’s corporate blog.