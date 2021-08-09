Mini tries to resurrect the ‘Mini wave’ in ‘WTF Day’ campaign

Mini has declared Aug. 26 “Wave to Friends,” or “WTF day,” in a move to resuscitate the tradition of Mini drivers waving to each other on the road. The so-called “Mini wave”—which amounts to a physical expression of brand loyalty— has fallen out of style of late.
“We believe that MINI is the only car that comes standard with friends,” Mike Peyton, who holds the title of chief motorer and VP at Mini of the Americas, stated in a press release. “This initiative is designed to renew that friendly and welcoming spirit and show our MINI owners how many other MINI friends they have out on the road.”