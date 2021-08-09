Mini tries to resurrect the ‘Mini wave’ in ‘WTF Day’ campaign

Of course, the acronym is a double entendre, commonly used to abbreviate an expletive phrase that starts with “what the...” Mini says that while the “Mini wave” was once standard practice for drivers, it’s become less common, leaving some drivers to wonder “WTF” when a fellow Mini drives by without acknowledgment. By giving the gesture its own holiday, the brand hopes to bridge this gap between wavers and non-wavers, instilling a greater sense of community among Mini owners across the country.

The “Mini wave” has spawned discourse for years, from blog posts to Reddit inquiries on the r/Mini thread. Drivers question whether or not to wave to their fellow Mini owners, though many respondents feel strongly about the importance of the wave, others lament rarely having the gesture reciprocated. As Reddit user Happler said: “I always wave. Although I often do not get waved back to here in Colorado. Heck, I even catch myself waving to MINI's when I am in the wife's minivan.”