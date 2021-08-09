Marketing News & Strategy

Mini tries to resurrect the ‘Mini wave’ in ‘WTF Day’ campaign

The symbol of camaraderie among Mini drivers has fallen out of favor
By Sydney Gold. Published on August 09, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Leading people is more about people than leading
Credit: Mini USA

Mini has declared Aug. 26  “Wave to Friends,” or “WTF day,” in a move to resuscitate the tradition of Mini drivers waving to each other on the road. The so-called “Mini wave”—which amounts to a physical expression of brand loyalty— has fallen out of style of late.

“We believe that MINI is the only car that comes standard with friends,” Mike Peyton, who holds the title of chief motorer and VP at Mini of the Americas, stated in a press release. “This initiative is designed to renew that friendly and welcoming spirit and show our MINI owners how many other MINI friends they have out on the road.”

 

Of course, the acronym is a double entendre, commonly used to abbreviate an expletive phrase that starts with “what the...” Mini says that while the “Mini wave” was once standard practice for drivers, it’s become less common, leaving some drivers to wonder “WTF” when a fellow Mini drives by without acknowledgment. By giving the gesture its own holiday, the brand hopes to bridge this gap between wavers and non-wavers, instilling a greater sense of community among Mini owners across the country.   

The “Mini wave” has spawned discourse for years, from blog posts to Reddit inquiries on the r/Mini thread. Drivers question whether or not to wave to their fellow Mini owners, though many respondents feel strongly about the importance of the wave, others lament rarely having the gesture reciprocated. As Reddit user Happler said: “I always wave. Although I often do not get waved back to here in Colorado. Heck, I even catch myself waving to MINI's when I am in the wife's minivan.”

Related Article
Snickers pulls ad from Spain after accusations of homophobia
Sydney Gold
Agencies offer family health and pregnancy benefits to retain and attract staff
Alexandra Jardine
‘Best Coke ever?' Coke Zero Sugar debuts comical campaign to push new formula
Moyo Adeolu

The campaign debuts today across the company's social platforms. This includes several images telling drivers to “Be a Waver” and that “The only wrong wave is no wave,” as well as a 15-second video. 

“Wave To Friends Day” is the newest of several holidays and events the Mini brand has coined, including “Mini Takes The States” and “Mini Together” summer road rallies for Mini drivers. 

The BMW Group reports that the Mini brand sold 9,340 vehicles in the U.S. in the second quarter, up 76.6% compared with year-ago results.

In this article:

Sydney Gold

Sydney Gold is a magazine, news and digital journalism and political science major at Syracuse University. She is the 2021 American Society of Magazine Editors intern at Ad Age.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Leading people is more about people than leading

Leading people is more about people than leading
How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list

How brands and agencies are dealing with COVID resurgence: a regularly updated list
How Messi’s Barcelona exit for Paris will affect his branding power

How Messi’s Barcelona exit for Paris will affect his branding power
Chevy resurrects ‘baseball, hot dogs, apple pie’ jingle in the form of a Guy Fieri dish

Chevy resurrects ‘baseball, hot dogs, apple pie’ jingle in the form of a Guy Fieri dish
Tyson scrambles to regain chicken profit as new competitor looms

Tyson scrambles to regain chicken profit as new competitor looms
See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial

See Saweetie play with her food in McDonald’s newest commercial
‘Best Coke ever?' Coke Zero Sugar debuts comical campaign to push new formula

‘Best Coke ever?' Coke Zero Sugar debuts comical campaign to push new formula
‘Fantasy Island’ returns and Christmas sales are here already: The Week Ahead

‘Fantasy Island’ returns and Christmas sales are here already: The Week Ahead