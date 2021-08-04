New York auto show canceled amid rising COVID-19 cases, new restrictions
The New York International Auto Show has been canceled, a little more than two weeks before it was set to start, as COVID-19 cases spread and after state and local officials announced new safety measures, organizers said in a statement Wednesday.
It marks the second straight year the show has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
J.D. Power confirmed that the Auto Forum New York, scheduled for Aug. 18, is also canceled for this year.
"The COVID pandemic has challenged our city, the country and the entire world, but just like the automobile industry, we know that the New York Auto Show will rebound and be bigger and better than before," organizers said in a statement. The show is expected to return in April 2022.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced that proof of vaccination would be required for indoor activities in the city, including restaurants.
The Chicago Auto Show was held last month without issue, but cases have been rising recently due to the delta variant of the virus. The Detroit auto show was scrapped in favor of a smaller, outdoor event to be held later this year.
Michael Martinez is a reporter for Automotive News