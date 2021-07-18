The Olympics begin and Interpublic, Omnicom, Publicis report earnings: The Week Ahead
July 19
Former FCC commissioners Deborah Taylor Tate and Jonathan Adelstein appear at a virtual symposium to discuss “current and future FCC policies focused on media and telecom diversity and closing the digital divide.”
July 20
Today at 8 p.m. ET, Olympic competition kicks off as NBCSN presents a live airing of Opening Round softball at the Tokyo Summer Olympics (yes, before the official opening ceremony; see below). Japan is set to face off against Australia in a game that will actually be taking place at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Tokyo, given the 13-hour time difference. Italy vs. the United States follows at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday (noon Wednesday in Tokyo) on NBCSN.
Netflix will deliver second-quarter financial results at 4 p.m. ET with a video call from co-CEO Reed Hastings at 6 p.m. ET.. Netflix watchers will get a chance to see how the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of competitors like Disney+ are affecting the original streaming giant.
Omnicom group reports second quarter and year-to-date results and will host an earnings call starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. The holding company got a boost recently by winning creative and media duties for global health technology leader Philips.
Mo Said, founder of Mojo Supermarket, joins Ad Age Remotely. His small agency has been making quite a name for itself, having hacked the Oscars and declared baseball dead—for a client that makes baseball equipment—and censored its own campaign for Savage X Fenty. It also thumbed its nose at the ad business with a direct-response style spot that shows ad executives flushing their marketing dollars down the toilet.
July 21
Interpublic Group of Cos. will release its second quarter results and host an earnings call starting at 8:30 a.m. The report comes two weeks after the holding company launched its own health network called IPG Health, which realigns FCB Health and McCann Health under one umbrella.
July 22
Domino’s Pizza reports second quarter results today. The No. 1 pizza chain, which brought the Noid back to its ads during the quarter, is poised to post its 41st consecutive quarter of U.S. same-store sales growth.
American Airlines reports second-quarter earnings. Like many marketers, the airline has been hammered by labor shortages and canceled 950 flights in July because it did not have enough personnel.
Twitter and Snapchat both report their second-quarter results. Twitter’s call with investors comes at 6 p.m. ET, when it will discuss how its advertising platform is faring, and what to watch from the company as it heads into the second half of the year. Snapchat’s investor call comes at 5 p.m.ET, when the company will also shed light on the digital advertising market.
Ad Age hosts a virtual town hall with members of the LGBTQ+ community focused on how marketers can go beyond their Pride campaigns. The conference will feature Sarah Garman, group strategy director at Droga5 and Damian Pelliccione, chief executive of Revry as speakers.
Publicis Groupe will publish its results for the first half of 2021 before the Paris stock market opens. Expect to hear more on its recent acquisition of CitrusAd, an Australian-based software-as-a-service platform.
July 23
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics airs live on NBC from 6:55 to 11:00 a.m. ET, followed by a special Olympics-focused edition of “Today” from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and daytime coverage of the Games from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The opening ceremony then gets a primetime replay starting at 7:30 p.m.
July 24-25
Brace yourself for wall-to-wall weekend coverage of the Tokyo Summer Olympics across NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Golf Channel and Telemundo Deportes, as well as NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Details at nbcolympics.com/full-schedule.