Marketing News & Strategy

Omnicom wins global Mercedes-Benz account

The holding company beats Publicis Groupe for the luxury automaker’s combined media and creative business
By E.J. Schultz. Published on September 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Truth Initiative sells ‘depression’ with a fake vaping company
Credit: Bloomberg

Mercedes-Benz has consolidated its media and creative business with Omnicom Group, which created a dedicated unit for the luxury automotive brand called “Team X.” The holding company beat Publicis Groupe for the business, which spans more than 40 countries.

Omnicom had already served as the automaker’s global media agency and controlled creative in the U.S. via Merkley & Partners. It also was the creative incumbent in China, where BBDO works on the business. Publicis loses the global Mercedes business it ran through a dedicated, Berlin-based unit called Publicis Emil that served as Mercedes’ global agency network since winning the business in 2018, which at the time was considered a big win for the holding company’s “Power of One” model.

Now Omnicom is creating its own bespoke agency for the luxury automaker in an arrangement that Mercedes in a press release describes as “an integrated and tailor-made agency solution unlocking a holistic view of the consumer across every brand-defining touchpoint, experience and moment along the customer journey.”

More from Ad Age
Watch Toyota’s big-budget Tundra ad that recalls the ‘truck souls’ of its past
E.J. Schultz
Mercedes installs 'Electric Avenue' at U.S. Open to plug EVs
Parker Herren

Search consultants on the six-month review included Ebiquity for media and The Observation for creative.

“By bringing together a new, fully integrated unit, Mercedes-Benz is re-orchestrating all of its communication content across all channels to deliver a data-driven, personalized and seamless brand experience for customers at all touchpoints worldwide,” Britta Seeger, a member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG who is responsible for sales, said in a statement.

Omnicom CEO John Wren in a statement said: “Mercedes-Benz was looking for a holistic agency partner that could help deploy a sustainable and globally consistent luxury experience for the company’s brand promise around the world for the first time. Our newly formed ‘Team X’ delivers on that goal, creating a streamlined global structure with clear single points of contact as well as innovative data and analytics connected in every layer.”

A Publicis Groupe representative declined to comment.

Omnicom had handled Mercedes media via OMD, whose Mercedes staff will now be integrated into the Team X team, as will employees at Merkley and BBDO who work on the account.

Omnicom also today announced the acquisition of two European agencies that work on Mercedes, which will both become part of Team X: Berlin-based creative and digital shop Antoni and Oliver Schrott Kommunikation GmbH (OSK), a German PR agency.

In the U.S., Mercedes continues to battle BMW for the converted luxury sales crown. After Mercedes led in the first quarter, BMW surged ahead in the second quarter. Globally, Mercedes—like all automakers—continues to deal with inventory challenges due to the semiconductor shortage. 

"We currently anticipate a more normal sales volume in the fourth quarter, probably on the level of the first or second quarter, but still far below what we've previously planned for," Daimler Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm recently told Bloomberg News.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Truth Initiative sells ‘depression’ with a fake vaping company

Truth Initiative sells ‘depression’ with a fake vaping company
Dave's Hot Chicken adds rapper Drake as latest celebrity investor

Dave's Hot Chicken adds rapper Drake as latest celebrity investor
Dickies showcases community work in new ads

Dickies showcases community work in new ads
Fast food mascots ‘sue’ Alpha Foods

Fast food mascots ‘sue’ Alpha Foods
Watch Toyota’s big-budget Tundra ad that recalls the ‘truck souls’ of its past

Watch Toyota’s big-budget Tundra ad that recalls the ‘truck souls’ of its past
Fall TV season heats up and Nike reports earnings: The Week Ahead

Fall TV season heats up and Nike reports earnings: The Week Ahead
Unilever's Degree calls out fitness centers for making people with disabilities uncomfortable

Unilever's Degree calls out fitness centers for making people with disabilities uncomfortable
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week