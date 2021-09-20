Omnicom wins global Mercedes-Benz account

Mercedes-Benz has consolidated its media and creative business with Omnicom Group, which created a dedicated unit for the luxury automotive brand called “Team X.” The holding company beat Publicis Groupe for the business, which spans more than 40 countries.
Omnicom had already served as the automaker’s global media agency and controlled creative in the U.S. via Merkley & Partners. It also was the creative incumbent in China, where BBDO works on the business. Publicis loses the global Mercedes business it ran through a dedicated, Berlin-based unit called Publicis Emil that served as Mercedes’ global agency network since winning the business in 2018, which at the time was considered a big win for the holding company’s “Power of One” model.
Now Omnicom is creating its own bespoke agency for the luxury automaker in an arrangement that Mercedes in a press release describes as “an integrated and tailor-made agency solution unlocking a holistic view of the consumer across every brand-defining touchpoint, experience and moment along the customer journey.”