DTC realty brand Opendoor signals shift in TV ads to more branded content with A+E Networks deal

‘Move or Improve’ ad partnership is indicative of larger shift toward brand storytelling
By Parker Herren. Published on August 11, 2022.
Credit: A+E Networks

Realty platform Opendoor is the latest direct-to-consumer brand looking to broaden its marketing to national TV. The platform is working with A+E Networks to think beyond the 30-second commercial to tell a more involved story. 

“Move or Improve,” which premieres Aug. 13 on A&E, is classic fodder for the home renovation obsessives in the vein of HGTV’s “Love It Or List It”: In each episode, a couple must choose between renovating their current home or finding a new property. But filming during this year’s high-demand, low-inventory housing frenzy put a crack in the very foundation of “Move or Improve”—listings were selling faster than the network and its internal studio, Six West Media, could hold them for production.

“This partnership is indicative in many ways of where so much of marketing is going, particularly video and television,” said David DeSocio, executive VP of ad sales and marketing partnerships at A+E Networks. “This, in many ways, is branded entertainment. This is companies working together—and many brands try and go out and do it themselves and, frankly, are not that successful.”

Opendoor is a real estate platform that offers an option to sell a home directly to it for a payout within days—like Zillow meets Carvana. The company struck a deal with A+E that would allow it to take a critical role in the series by reserving listings from its inventory for “Move or Improve” to show its starring couples.

Each episode of the show will prominently integrate Opendoor’s platform and branding into the storyline of each couple’s decision. In pre-production, Opendoor was apprised of a given couple’s desires—such as more closet space or extra room for a new baby—and the realty platform would then provide curated options in response, showcasing the process from app-browsing to touring, to perhaps even purchasing the house.

“Everyone wants to tell their story, [but] they don’t want to always do it with a traditional 30-second ad that we know consumers more and more might click away from,” said DeSocio. “So, doing it as part of a story is where more and more folks are headed—and the dream of what branded entertainment can be and what partnerships like this can be.”

“Move or Improve” was inspired by the pandemic-era impetus to either renovate spaces quarantiners were forced to spend more time in or trade up for homes that met their work-from-home needs. David Corns, VP of marketing at Opendoor, said the brand was eager to partner with A&E on the show as its premise aligned with the brand’s mission.

“A lot of conversations around home buying and selling have been about the largest transaction of your life and the stress that comes with that, when the reality is people move homes when they have major life transitions,” Corns said. “So, ‘Move or Improve’ as a strategic innovation was really appealing to us because it tied into our purpose… Both are about this transition in life, this progress in life.”

Opendoor has expanded its TV strategy more broadly in 2022 after Corns joined as lead marketer in January. According to TV advertising analytics firm iSpot, the brand’s presence on TV was sparse in 2021, garnering under 300,000 ad impressions throughout the year versus 3.75 billion so far in 2022. Earlier this month the brand agreed to pay $62 million to the FTC over allegations it misled consumers in its marketing campaigns. The brand in a statement on its site said the complaint dated back to a period between 2017 and 2019 and that it has “modified” such marketing messages since then.

Its recent campaign, “Be Open,” is the brand’s first to premiere during primetime network TV and, according to Opendoor, represents “the first time we made significant investments” in national TV advertising. The brand continued that its partnership with “Move or Improve” is complementary to its “Be Open” campaign as a representation of a larger strategy shift “from a direct response approach to a brand-building approach.”

Opendoor’s partnership is just the beginning of integration opportunities across A+E’s genres, said DeSocio. “This is an evolution of the [ad-supported TV] model—it's bringing advertisers and partners in and making them part of the storytelling,” he said. “It speaks to the larger strategy of this lifestyle space…Shows like this, we think there’s going to be a real audience for, and tremendous opportunities for all sorts of brands—real estate brands, food brands, home improvement brands, decorating, retail. People love these shows for a reason and they love the brands that play with us in this space.”

Listen to the Marketer's Brief podcast to learn more about Opendoor:

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is Ad Age’s TV reporter. He was previously a freelance journalist and podcaster covering pop culture and entertainment as well as a Pilates instructor and a professional dancer. His passions include cats, the “Scream” franchise and Halloween costumes.

