DTC realty brand Opendoor signals shift in TV ads to more branded content with A+E Networks deal

Realty platform Opendoor is the latest direct-to-consumer brand looking to broaden its marketing to national TV. The platform is working with A+E Networks to think beyond the 30-second commercial to tell a more involved story.

“Move or Improve,” which premieres Aug. 13 on A&E, is classic fodder for the home renovation obsessives in the vein of HGTV’s “Love It Or List It”: In each episode, a couple must choose between renovating their current home or finding a new property. But filming during this year’s high-demand, low-inventory housing frenzy put a crack in the very foundation of “Move or Improve”—listings were selling faster than the network and its internal studio, Six West Media, could hold them for production.

“This partnership is indicative in many ways of where so much of marketing is going, particularly video and television,” said David DeSocio, executive VP of ad sales and marketing partnerships at A+E Networks. “This, in many ways, is branded entertainment. This is companies working together—and many brands try and go out and do it themselves and, frankly, are not that successful.”

Opendoor is a real estate platform that offers an option to sell a home directly to it for a payout within days—like Zillow meets Carvana. The company struck a deal with A+E that would allow it to take a critical role in the series by reserving listings from its inventory for “Move or Improve” to show its starring couples.