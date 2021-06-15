Opinion: The no-BS solution to the cookieless future
There has been endless talk about the post-cookie world, and what it means for digital advertising.
Here’s the real answer: No one really knows how things will play out. But despite all the industry noise, one fact remains clear: Cross-site tracking for individuals is going away.
As for what that will mean in practice, well, some are hopeful about various industry alternatives and new targeting technologies. Others are bracing for a more severe paradigm shift.
And some are just waiting and hoping it just won’t be that bad.
If I were a brand right now, I’d be preparing for an Armageddon, while holding out some semblance of hope that I may be wrong. Unfortunately, most brands I have spoken to are choosing to wait and assess the real scale of the damage before switching strategies.
The reality—however—is that most brands don’t have time to wait and see.
Everything was going to be ok with mobile IDs—until it wasn’t.
Look at the flailing and maneuvering going on now that Apple has finally begun limiting the use of IDFA. There was lots of similar "this will all work out" talk in the mobile app universe a few months ago, but in this business actions speak louder than Linkedin posts. Suddenly mobile ad companies are looking for buyers—these are less strategic deals, and more means of survival. After a flurry of strong ad tech IPO, AppLovin’s debut hit with a thud.
On the consumer front, it’s early, but the trend doesn't look good for brands; the analytics firm Flurry reported in May that 4% of mobile users are opting into IDFA tracking.
So why wouldn’t we expect a similar fallout when cookies finally disappear—especially if you consider just how much they underpin advertising on the open web?
Yes, some brands are banking on new identifiers (cookie-like targeting) or a sort of renaissance for contextual targeting. But let’s remember what this fight is all about: consumer privacy, and the increased awareness of, and growing discomfort with being targeted and tracked without knowledge or consent.
People and lawmakers aren’t against cookies specifically—they don’t like being in the dark about how their data is being used or feeling harassed or spied on.
So it stands to reason that at some point, whatever new targeting tactic emerges, from context-ad-tech to any number of new open web identifiers (like the Trade Desk or LiveRamp or Google’s Floc) it will likely set off a new batch of privacy concerns.
Yes, brands will be able to target, but rarely on their terms
“Why is targeting under threat—I can target actual users on every big social platform all day—right? We’ve seen tons of brands ‘born on social’—in fact so many direct-to-consumer brands have thrived.”
Quick—what was the name of that retailer you just bought a handbag from on Instagram? What about that shirt? That home gym equipment? Could you find this company again if you wanted to? Consider that Facebook has 10 million individual advertisers and counting.
Surely, the giant tech platforms have a powerful place in our industry, but the sooner brands wake up to the fact that they are essentially black boxes that report their own numbers and make their own rules, the better. When you target customers on these platforms, you’re always renting rather than owning your audiences—and renting at an ever-increasing price you do not control. Which seems like the wrong play at a time when we’re all preaching the power and importance of first-party data and efficiency.
So in a world where you cannot rely on a consistent, scalable, efficient mechanism to run your old playbook for acquiring customers what do you do?
It seems high time for brands to pursue a real relationship with consumers, with depth and reciprocity.
So with that in mind, let’s explore some options:
You could ramp up your eCommerce strategy, and bet on becoming a DTC brand
The challenge is, this works only for so many marketers, and we’re increasingly living in Amazon’s world. Amazon already claims 10% of the U.S. ad market, per eMarketer, and now sells thousands of its own private label brands—and it feels like the company is just getting started on both fronts.
You could lean into the creator economy
These influencers—Forbes estimates there are 50 million of them—wield devoted fans. But it’s their audience, not their sponsors, in the end.
You could embrace content
Think about the kinds of companies in your life with whom you have a real relationship. You read The New York Times or The Wall Street Journal to help you understand the world. You trust Netflix or HBO to entertain you. You listen to your favorite industry podcast to help break down the latest news.
The strongest relationships in your life are driven by content. In fact, you readily share personal information with companies who consistently delight you with content.
Right now, every brand is preaching the need to obtain more first party data—at a time when people are perhaps most wary of sharing it. But if you can demonstrate real value to a consumer, in a personal, intimate way, you have a much better chance of learning more from them. The best way to forge that kind of direct audience relationship is through content that delivers real value.