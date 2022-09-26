Marketing News & Strategy

Peloton marketing senior VP Dara Treseder exits for Autodesk

Treseder had been with the fitness brand since 2020
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 26, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback
Credit: Dara Treseder via Instagram

The executive wheels are turning again at Peloton. Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing, communications and membership, is leaving the company, days after the exit of co-founder John Foley.

A branding veteran who first joined Peloton more than two years ago, Treseder is taking on the role of chief marketing officer of Autodesk, the San Francisco-based software and technology company, she told Ad Age. Autodesk provides products and services for a host of industries, including architecture, media, entertainment and construction. Treseder has a background in technology—prior to joining Peloton in 2020, she worked at 3D printing company Carbon.

“Autodesk is the leader when it comes to design and maker technology,” said Treseder, noting that the brand has not had a CMO since Andrew Anagnost, the former top marketer who was promoted to the CEO position five years ago. “I’m excited to help them with advancing their category, and helping to lift up the brand so that many more customers can solve the important design, business and sustainability challenges of our time.” Focused on product marketing and demand generation, she’ll head a team of 1,000 spread out over 50 countries.

More Peloton news from Ad Age
Peloton introduces its rowing machine with an in-house campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Peloton to cut 800 jobs, hike prices and shut stores in sweeping overhaul
How Peloton can use marketing to get its mojo back
Adrianne Pasquarelli

A Peloton spokesman wished Treseder the best in a company statement, noting that, during her tenure, she contributed to the brand’s growth from 2.6 million members to 6.9 million members. “During her time at the company, Peloton has become of the most beloved and culturally relevant brands,” he said.

Yet despite incredible popularity as a home-based pandemic darling, Peloton has recently struggled to maintain momentum. Sales have plummeted following supply chain issues and the company has undergone layoffs.

Amid its executive exits, the beleaguered Peloton is switching up its marketing structure. A spokesman said that the company is looking for a new CMO who will report directly to Chief Executive Barry McCarthy—an organizational shift. Treseder had reported to Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Cornils, who left the company on Friday. Tresedar will remain with the company for a short period of time and report to the CEO.

 

Ad Age Next: CMO

Get your tickets for the Dec. 7 event in New York
Register here

Having a CMO report directly to the CEO makes sense, industry experts have said. “The CEO needs to have a vision and the marketing [person] needs to help the CEO drive that vision and drive new business customer acquisition with that vision,”  Lee Peterson, executive VP of thought leadership at WD Partners, a branding and consulting firm, said in a recent interview.

Treseder had praised Foley on social media when his departure was announced.

The changes come a week after Peloton debuted its new rowing machine, Peloton Row, with a campaign that was created in-house.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback

Unilever CEO to retire at end of 2023 after GSK setback
Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort

Walmart enters metaverse with massive Roblox effort
Inside Citizens Bank’s ode to New Yorkers

Inside Citizens Bank’s ode to New Yorkers

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit

Holiday marketing has a record early start as retailers brace for economic hit
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

You won’t see beer ads on Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’
Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign

Hyundai uses BTS for its World Cup campaign
Vice tries to make Art Basel a hub for brands

Vice tries to make Art Basel a hub for brands