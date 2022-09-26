Peloton marketing senior VP Dara Treseder exits for Autodesk

The executive wheels are turning again at Peloton. Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing, communications and membership, is leaving the company, days after the exit of co-founder John Foley.

A branding veteran who first joined Peloton more than two years ago, Treseder is taking on the role of chief marketing officer of Autodesk, the San Francisco-based software and technology company, she told Ad Age. Autodesk provides products and services for a host of industries, including architecture, media, entertainment and construction. Treseder has a background in technology—prior to joining Peloton in 2020, she worked at 3D printing company Carbon.

“Autodesk is the leader when it comes to design and maker technology,” said Treseder, noting that the brand has not had a CMO since Andrew Anagnost, the former top marketer who was promoted to the CEO position five years ago. “I’m excited to help them with advancing their category, and helping to lift up the brand so that many more customers can solve the important design, business and sustainability challenges of our time.” Focused on product marketing and demand generation, she’ll head a team of 1,000 spread out over 50 countries.