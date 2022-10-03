Peloton to put bikes in Hilton hotels as part of new deal

The companies also said that members of the Hilton Honors rewards program will get a 90-day free trial to the digital Peloton app and $100 off a Bike, Bike+ or Tread purchase through Jan. 1. The standard Peloton app free trial is 30 days.

Peloton said about 300 Hilton hotels already have the fitness company’s equipment, but those were purchased by the individual property operators rather than the hotel company itself. Data show that 90% of Peloton’s members say they are more likely to stay at hotels with Peloton equipment and 1.6 million Peloton rides occurred at hotels over the past year, the New York-based fitness company said.

The companies didn’t disclose financial terms, but said the deal will include at least one standard Peloton Bike per hotel fitness center and that the rollout will start in the coming weeks. Peloton shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trading after the news.