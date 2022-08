CEO Barry McCarthy, a tech veteran who took the helm in February, is trying to turn around a business that thrived during the early days of the pandemic but slowed drastically in the past year. He’s looking to reinvigorate sales, boost efficiency and restore some of Peloton’s former cachet.

“Peloton’s retail partnership with Amazon.com in the US broadens its reach, though we don’t think of this as a precursor to M&A,” said Geetha Ranganathan, a Bloomberg Intelligence senior media analyst. “The pact should help boost Peloton’s top line but, more importantly, trim distribution costs and help it turn free cash flow positive in fiscal 2023.”

In another effort to goose sales, Peloton is redesigning its bikes so customers can assemble them at home and will explore letting users beam its content to rival workout machines.