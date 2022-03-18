Peroni urges consumers to 'live every moment' in new campaign

Peroni's global team partnered with the U.K.-based ad agency Trouble Maker to bring the campaign to U.S. and international markets. Molson Coors holds the U.S. marketing and distribution rights for the brand.

The campaign, which debuted on March 14, will run on TV in select markets including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, and encourages the purchase of Peroni on draft at local bars. The brand will also run ads on social media.

The timing for this campaign was contingent on the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions. In 2019, about 45% of Peroni’s volume came from on-premise sales in bars and restaurants, according to Joy Ghosh, VP of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. Like many companies, Peroni took a hit from the diminished in-person dining that came two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This campaign is one of many levers we’re going to be pulling to get more people to love and try our brand,” Ghosh said of the brand's first campaign since the pandemic began.

In recent months, Peroni experienced growth through off-premise purchases, such as in liquor and grocery stores.