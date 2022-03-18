Marketing News & Strategy

Peroni urges consumers to 'live every moment' in new campaign

Since pandemic restrictions discouraged dining out and traveling, Peroni Nastro Azzuro hopes to encourage drinkers to enjoy life and start moving around again
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on March 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze
Credit: Peroni

Peroni Nastro Azzuro captures a festive summer day in the Mediterranean in “Live Every Moment,” drawing on the beer brand's Italian style and heritage for its first big U.S. campaign in two years.

A 30-second spot was filmed in the cliffside village of Positano, Italy, and features upbeat music, dancing and breathtaking views. The ad emboldens drinkers to step away from the mundane and to “viva la vita,” or live life to the fullest.

Peroni's global team partnered with the U.K.-based ad agency Trouble Maker to bring the campaign to U.S. and international markets. Molson Coors holds the U.S. marketing and distribution rights for the brand.

The campaign, which debuted on March 14, will run on TV in select markets including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, and encourages the purchase of Peroni on draft at local bars. The brand will also run ads on social media.

The timing for this campaign was contingent on the lifting of COVID-19 related restrictions. In 2019, about 45% of Peroni’s volume came from on-premise sales in bars and restaurants, according to Joy Ghosh, VP of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors. Like many companies, Peroni took a hit from the diminished in-person dining that came two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic. 

“This campaign is one of many levers we’re going to be pulling to get more people to love and try our brand,” Ghosh said of the brand's first campaign since the pandemic began.

In recent months, Peroni experienced growth through off-premise purchases, such as in liquor and grocery stores.

Ad Age A-List 2022

Overall European imports have essentially remained at steady levels in recent years, reporting 0.1% growth in 2021. But brands are eager to see stronger growth as more people resume travel and dine in restaurants and bars. 

The brand also introduced the Peroni Passport sweepstakes, in which the grand prize is a $20,000 trip to the Amalfi Coast, the site of the campaign. Another 50 winners will receive funds for renewing their passports, and 500 people can win funds for a six-pack of Peroni. 

Though many may still be unable to travel due to the pandemic, Peroni said it hopes that people may explore and experience “la dolce vita” through its lager.

In this article:

Yadira Gonzalez

Yadira Gonzalez is an intern with Ad Age. Gonzalez is an undergraduate student at CUNY’s Baruch College majoring in journalism who has written for Baruch’s publications, Dollars and Sense and The Ticker. She was born and raised in Queens, New York.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze

El Pollo Loco dips into the birria craze
Impossible Foods names Peter McGuinness as CEO

Impossible Foods names Peter McGuinness as CEO
How Target is delivering on sustainability promises

How Target is delivering on sustainability promises
McDonald's faces more Russia trademark infringement threats

McDonald's faces more Russia trademark infringement threats
20 brands getting Gen Z’s attention (and dollars)

20 brands getting Gen Z’s attention (and dollars)
See the Steak-umm ads bringing its Twitter profundity to life

See the Steak-umm ads bringing its Twitter profundity to life
How brands are celebrating St. Patrick's Day

How brands are celebrating St. Patrick's Day
McDonald's Russia fears are realized—Meet 'Uncle Vanya's'

McDonald's Russia fears are realized—Meet 'Uncle Vanya's'