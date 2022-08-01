Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter

Pinterest Inc. jumped after reporting resilient sales and user numbers and Elliott Investment Management confirmed its stake as the company’s top stakeholder, saying it approved of the company’s leadership. Shares gained about 20% in extended trading.

Sales increased 9% to $665.9 million in the second quarter, the San Francisco-based company said Monday in a statement. The revenue was in line with the analysts’ average estimate, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company said it had 433 million monthly active users at the end of the period on June 30, about the same as in the previous quarter, but a 5% decline from a year earlier. Still, the numbers were greater than analysts projected. The site gained users during the early part of the pandemic as people stayed home but has had trouble retaining that growth.

Pinterest attributed the drop in active users to lower online traffic from a change to Google’s search algorithm, competition in the US and Canada from other “video-centric” websites and “the lingering impact from the pandemic unwind, particularly outside the US.”